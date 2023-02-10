Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s stance on MLS move becomes clear amid talk of Chelsea exit: Reports 

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will not be seeking a move away from Chelsea to LAFC. The Gabonese is not interested in joining the MLS side. The 33-year-old would rather stay at the club until the end of the season and fight for his place.

Aubameyang has fallen out of favor at Stamford Bridge. The striker was recently omitted from the Blues' squad for the UEFA Champions League knockout stages.

Aubameyang arrived at the club at the start of the season while Thomas Tuchel was still in charge. However, he has failed to cement a spot in the team under Graham Potter.

The former Barcelona attacker has scored three goals and has provided one assist in 18 games so far this campaign.

The former Arsenal ace was recently linked with a move to MLS side LAFC. However, reports suggest he will fight to rejuvenate his Chelsea career.

Matt Law @Matt_Law_DT



telegraph.co.uk/football/2023/… Aubameyang would rather stay at Chelsea and fight for his place for the rest of this season than move to LA FC on loan. At 33, Auba still feels he has plenty to offer a top European club (Barca, Atletico and AC Milan happen to agree) #cfc Aubameyang would rather stay at Chelsea and fight for his place for the rest of this season than move to LA FC on loan. At 33, Auba still feels he has plenty to offer a top European club (Barca, Atletico and AC Milan happen to agree) #cfctelegraph.co.uk/football/2023/…

Graham Potter recently claimed that Aubameyang has been training with the team and stated that the player has been behaving very well. Potter said:

“No, nothing to report on Pierre Aubameyang [loan move to LAFC]. No update. Pierre has been training with us and he conducted himself well.”

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



“Pierre has been training with us and he conducted himself well”, Potter stated.



It’s up to the player, crucial step before deal done with Graham Potter confirms: “No, nothing to report on Pierre Aubameyang [loan move to LAFC]. No update”.“Pierre has been training with us and he conducted himself well”, Potter stated.It’s up to the player, crucial step before deal done with #LAFC Graham Potter confirms: “No, nothing to report on Pierre Aubameyang [loan move to LAFC]. No update”. 🔵🇺🇸🇬🇦 #CFC“Pierre has been training with us and he conducted himself well”, Potter stated.It’s up to the player, crucial step before deal done with #LAFC. https://t.co/b4lf8JLafd

Graham Potter spoke ahead of Chelsea's clash against West Ham United

Fulham FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Ahead of the Blues' Premier League clash against West Ham United, Graham Potter spoke about the importance of the game. He told the media (via Chelsea's official website):

"It's not a statistic that we like, that's for sure. Going away from home in the Premier League is not straightforward, everybody knows that, and there’s the problems that we've been having in terms of injuries etc. But it's something we're trying to address."

Potter further said:

"We have to start against West Ham. I've been there with Brighton and have a decent record there but it's a totally different context. It’s a London derby, there is no love loss I think between the two teams in terms of how the atmosphere will be - which is great. It is a good atmosphere for us to test ourselves in."

Poll : 0 votes