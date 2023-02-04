Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang spotted in Milan after Chelsea snub from latest squads

Chelsea star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was pictured in Milan after being omitted from the Blues' matchday squad to face Fulham. Aubameyang was also left out of the club's UEFA Champions League squad.

The Blues had to submit a 25-man squad for the UEFA Champions League. They were keen to add Mykhaylo Mudryk, Joao Felix and Enzo Fernandez to the team.

However, to do so, the Londoners needed to omit one player. They did it in the form of Aubameyang. The likes of Carney Chukwemeka and Marcus Benitelli made the team ahead of the Gabonese.

The former Arsenal superstar was not a part of the team to take on the Cottagers too. He didn't hang around to support his teammates and was spotted in Milan along with his family.

Chelsea have signed eight players in January, seven on permanent deals and one on loan.

Manager Graham Potter recently addressed the difficulties of managing such a large and new-look squad. Ahead of the kick-off against Fulham, Potter told Sky Sports (via Metro):

"That’s the challenge. There’s no point denying that. Players want to play, and when they’re not playing, they’re disappointed, naturally. You have to acknowledge that and help them with that and then try to create an environment; it’s not so simple, but there’s healthy competition; we need to try to win our games; we need to progress in the Champions League."

Potter added:

"We need to try to involve everyone because everyone is going to be important, you can’t win with 11. … but maybe 33 is pushing it!"

The Blues played out a goalless draw at home to Fulham on Friday (February 3). Enzo Fernandez made his debut for the club with a start, while Mykhaylo Mudryk started in attack.

Could Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have solved Chelsea's attacking woes?

Chelsea have struggled to find the back of the net this season, scoring only 22 goals in 21 league games.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has underperformed as well since his summer arrival from Barcelona. In 16 appearances (six as a starter), he has scored only three goals and provided one assist.

The Gabonese, though, is a proven striker across top European leagues. Potter's team might have benefited from Aubameyang firing on all cylinders. At this point, though, it looks unlikely that the player has a future at the club.

