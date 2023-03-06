Piers Morgan calls for Erik ten Hag to resign as Manchester United boss after 'catastrophically dreadful' result against Liverpool

Piers Morgan has once again taken shots at Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag. The Arsenal fan wants the Dutchman to resign after Sunday's 7-0 drubbing at Liverpool.

The pundit has not been a fan of the Dutch manager ever since Cristiano Ronaldo was benched at Old Trafford. The Portuguese star felt disrespected by the former Ajax boss, and Morgan has been chasing him ever since.

Piers Morgan @piersmorgan Has Ten Hag resigned yet? How can any Manchester United manager survive a performance & result that catastrophically dreadful? Has Ten Hag resigned yet? How can any Manchester United manager survive a performance & result that catastrophically dreadful? https://t.co/YznBMaRmM7

Taking to Twitter a day after their loss to Liverpool, Morgan called for the resignation of the United manager. He believes that the Dutchman should not be at the helm after that catastrophic defeat. He tweeted:

"Has Ten Hag resigned yet? How can any Manchester United manager survive a performance & result that catastrophically dreadful?"

Piers Morgan and Cristiano Ronaldo attack Manchester United manager

Piers Morgan has been criticizing Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag since November last year. The pundit has been a huge fan of Cristiano Ronaldo and has not been happy with the former Ajax boss for 'mistreating' his friend.

talkSPORT @talkSPORT Piers: “When we win the league after they got rid of the GOAT, I expect Ten Hag to get on branded knees & apologise!”



🤣 Laura: “We’ll have to explain to him who you are, first…”



Brutal from Laura Woods after Piers Morgan says he’d expect an apology from Erik ten Hag Piers: “When we win the league after they got rid of the GOAT, I expect Ten Hag to get on branded knees & apologise!”🤣 Laura: “We’ll have to explain to him who you are, first…”Brutal from Laura Woods after Piers Morgan says he’d expect an apology from Erik ten Hag 🏆 Piers: “When we win the league after they got rid of the GOAT, I expect Ten Hag to get on branded knees & apologise!”🤣 Laura: “We’ll have to explain to him who you are, first…”Brutal from Laura Woods after Piers Morgan says he’d expect an apology from Erik ten Hag 😂 https://t.co/1yy3U98xUO

Morgan took shots at Ten Hag earlier this year too and believes that the Dutchman should be begging for forgiveness from him and Ronaldo. He claimed that the Red Devils could have won the league if Ten Hag had started Ronaldo instead of benching him.

He said on talkSPORT:

"'I've been watching it all. They've been beating a few teams and they had a good result against City. Let's not get the bunting out just yet, I think we're going to absolutely demolish them on Sunday and then at that moment I will remind them that they managed to lever out the greatest footballer in history because they thought that was a great idea."

He added:

"When we win the league and when United do not win the league because they got rid of the GOAT, I expect Erik ten Hag to get on bended knee beg me for forgiveness and apologise to Cristiano Ronaldo for the shocking disrespect that he showed him."

Cristiano Ronaldo was furious with Ten Hag earlier this season and claimed that the manager disrespected him at Manchester United. His explosive interview with Morgan led to the club terminating his contract in November.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Liverpool vs Man Utd and other PL GW 26 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes