Piers Morgan congratulates Cristiano Ronaldo on ‘astounding’ achievement during historic 4-goal display for Al-Nassr

British broadcaster Piers Morgan has congratulated Cristiano Ronaldo for breaking yet another record in his glorious career, as he scored four incredible goals against Al-Wehda on Thursday (February 9).

The Portuguese forward made headlines once again after scoring all four goals in Al-Nassr's 4-0 win against Al-Wehda, reaching a milestone of 500 league goals in his career. He is only the fifth professional to achieve this record in football history.

Josef Bican and Ferenc Puskas are third and fourth on the list, respectively. Romario is in second place with 544 goals and Pele leads the list with 604 goals to his name.

Morgan took to social media to express his admiration for Ronaldo's achievements, stating:

"BREAKING: Cristiano Ronaldo scores all 4 goals in Al-Nassr’s 4-0 win at Al-Wehda, passing 500 League goals in his career. He’s now scored 61 hat-tricks, 30 before he was 30, 31 since he turned 30. He’s now 38. Astounding. Congrats 🐐 ⁦@Cristiano⁩ 👏👏👏".

Piers Morgan @piersmorgan

Astounding. Congrats ⁦@Cristiano⁩ BREAKING: Cristiano Ronaldo scores all 4 goals in Al-Nassr’s 4-0 win at Al-Wehda, passing 500 League goals in his career. He’s now scored 61 hat-tricks, 30 before he was 30, 31 since he turned 30. He’s now 38.Astounding. Congrats BREAKING: Cristiano Ronaldo scores all 4 goals in Al-Nassr’s 4-0 win at Al-Wehda, passing 500 League goals in his career. He’s now scored 61 hat-tricks, 30 before he was 30, 31 since he turned 30. He’s now 38. Astounding. Congrats 🐐 ⁦@Cristiano⁩ 👏👏👏 https://t.co/pCipxbC0DT

Ronaldo's first goal against Al-Wehda saw him break the 500 league goals barrier. The Portuguese international now has 503 league goals, playing for five teams in his over two-decade-long club career.

He has 311 goals in La Liga, 103 in the Premier League, 81 in the Serie A, five in the Saudi Pro League, and three during his teenage days in Liga Portugal.

With his third goal, he extended his hat trick record to 61, with 30 scored before he turned 30 and 31 since. The fourth goal, which came in the second half of the match, meant that he now has eight "pokers" (four goals in a match) in his career.

Incidentally, Ronaldo has now scored a hat-trick in each of the last 14 years of his professional career.

Farid Khan @_FaridKhan



Cristiano Ronaldo's four goals for Al Nassr tonight Cristiano Ronaldo's four goals for Al Nassr tonight 🔥https://t.co/dK0hyC6ULH

Cristiano Ronaldo parted ways with Manchester United before moving to Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr on a staggering £200 million contract. He has scored five goals in his last two matches for his new club.

Cristiano Ronaldo expresses happiness after firing Al-Nassr to 4-0 win against Al-Wehda

Cristiano Ronaldo once again proved why he is considered one of the greatest footballers of all time by firing Al-Nassr to a 4-0 victory against Al-Wehda.

The Portuguese took to social media to express his happiness with the win, stating:

"Great feeling to have scored 4 goals and reaching my 500th league goal in a very solid win by the team! 💪🏼 ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️".

Cristiano Ronaldo @Cristiano 🏼

Great feeling to have scored 4 goals and reaching my 500th league goal in a very solid win by the team! Great feeling to have scored 4 goals and reaching my 500th league goal in a very solid win by the team!💪🏼⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️ https://t.co/o2ZfV6fYBu

Poll : 0 votes