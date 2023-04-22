Piers Morgan delivers brutal verdict about Arsenal's Premier League title hopes after 3-3 draw against Southampton

British broadcaster and Arsenal fan Piers Morgan fears the Gunners have slipped up in the Premier League title race after drawing 3-3 against Southampton on Friday (April 21).

Arsenal were in cruise control at the start of the month, seemingly on their way to winning their first league title since 2004. However, last few weeks have been far from ideal for the Gunners.

Mikel Arteta and Co. are winless in three games, drawing against Liverpool, West Ham United and Southampton. Although they remain atop the Premier League, the recent results could prove to be costly.

Second-placed Manchester City will leapfrog the north London giants if they win their two games in hand. The Gunners also have a trip to the Etihad coming up on Wednesday (April 26).

Arsenal's recent run of form has left Morgan worried about the team's hopes of winning the league. The British broadcaster delivered a damning verdict about Arteta's side after they were held to a 3-3 draw by Southampton, tweeting:

"We’ve choked."

Morgan had backed Arsenal to beat Manchester City at the Etihad and win the title earlier this month. However, the Gunners fan does not appear to be as confident about the claim now.

Manchester United fans, meanwhile, took the opportunity to get back at Morgan for his criticism of Erik ten Hag this season. The Englishman rubbed the Red Devils faithful the wrong way with his controversial interview with Cristiano Ronaldo earlier this term.

"Was inevitable," one fan tweeted.

Another claimed that Ten Hag could end up having a better season than Arteta:

"You’re a critic of EtH (Erik ten Hag). He might have a better season than Arsenal."

One fan mocked Morgan for celebrating Manchester United's exit from the UEFA Europa League in midweek:

"Laughing at Man United (after the loss against Sevilla) yesterday when you should have been concentrating on your own problems."

Another urged the television personality to turn his attention to the Saudi Pro League, where his friend Ronaldo is playing for Al-Nassr:

"Now focus on the Saudi League where Ronaldo is second in the league by the way."

Morgan has often been critical of Ten Hag, especially for his decision to push Ronaldo down the pecking order. The Portuguese icon eventually left Manchester United by mutual consent in November last year.

How Arsenal fared against Southampton?

Arsenal went into their game against Southampton looking to bounce back from conseuctive draws against Liverpool and West Ham. However, they found themselves a goal behind a minute into the game after Carlos Alcaraz pounced on a mistake by Carlos Alcaraz.

Former Gunners star Theo Walcott doubled the lead for the Saints 13 minutes later, handing another blow to Mikel Arteta's side. Although Gabriel Martinelli halved the deficit, Duje Caleta-Car restored the two-goal lead for Southampton in the 66th minute.

Two late goals from Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka, though, salvaged a point for the north London giants. They almost clinched a dramatic injury time winner, but substitute Leandro Trossard's volley thundered back off the crossbar.

