"We’re going to beat City in their own backyard" - Piers Morgan makes bullish Premier League title claim involving Arsenal and Manchester City

British broadcaster and Arsenal fan Piers Morgan believes the Gunners will beat Manchester City on their way to winning the Premier League title.

Morgan's bullish claim came less than 24 hours after Mikel Arteta's men played out a thrilling 2-2 draw with Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday, April 10. One day prior to that, Pep Guardiola's City thrashed Southampton 4-1 courtesy of Erling Haaland's brace.

The results mean Mikel Arteta's side are now just six points clear of the Sky Blues, who have a game in hand, at the top of the league standings. This makes the clash between the two teams, scheduled for April 26 at the Etihad Stadium, could potentially decide the destination of the title.

Following the draw with Liverpool, an Arsenal fan named Phillip dialed into BBC 5 Live Sport and suggested that a defeat to Manchester City later this month could end their title charge. Morgan, however, rubbished such an idea on Twitter and wrote:

"Phil needs to grow a pair. We’re going to beat City in their own backyard, and win the League."

The stalemate with the Reds notably brought an end to Arsenal's seven-match winning streak in the Premier League. Manchester City's victory over the Saints, meanwhile, was their fifth league win in a row.

Guardiola's men are also still competing in the FA Cup (semifinals) and UEFA Champions League (quarterfinals).

Arsenal's recent away record against Manchester City does not make for great reading

Should both teams win their league games prior to April 26, Arsenal will head to the Etihad Stadium knowing that a defeat could hand the initiative to Manchester City. Their recent record away to the Sky Blues, though, is unlikely to inspire too much optimism.

The Gunners last won a Premier League game at the Etihad back in 2015. On that occasion, goals from Santi Cazorla and Olivier Giroud gave them a 2-0 victory.

Since then, City have won six of their seven league meetings in Manchester, while drawing once. The combined aggregate scoreline from those seven games reads 19-5 in the favor of Pep Guardiola's team.

The most recent league clash between the two teams at the Etihad took place at the start of last season. Manchester City heaped more misery on an Arsenal side that lost their first two Premier League games of the campaign by thrashing them 5-0.

They have also clashed twice this season, with City emerging victorious both times. Their FA Cup clash at the Etihad ended 1-0, while a league match at the Emirates Stadium finished 3-1 in the visitors' favor.

