Piers Morgan left unimpressed by 26-year-old Arsenal star's performance in 2-2 draw against Chelsea

TV personality Piers Morgan has criticised Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya's performance in their 2-2 deadlock against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on October 21.

The 28-year-old Spaniard has been Arsenal's mainstay between the sticks in recent times. However, he delivered a performance at Stamford Bridge on Saturday that was nothing short of questionable.

A summer loan acquisition from London rivals Brentford, Raya has found it challenging to fill the gloves of his predecessor and competitor Aaron Ramsdale. Marking his fifth consecutive start after Arteta's controversial decision to bench Ramsdale, Raya's night was plagued by errors.

The first goal against the Gunners was not his fault, as it was a penalty from Cole Palmer after William Saliba's handball. However, a mistake came shortly after halftime. An arguably mishit cross from Chelsea's Mkyhailo Mudryk left Raya out of position and allowed the Blues to double their lead.

While Arsenal battled back to share the spoils, an erratic pass from Raya almost orchestrated a Chelsea win, but he was able to save face. The goalkeeper's shoddy play has prompted dissatisfaction among the Arsenal faithful, including Morgan, who tweeted:

"Remind me again why we ditched Ramsdale for Raya?"

Ramsdale, who has been sidelined since September, might be reconsidered for future games by manager Arteta as his successor has struggled.

Aaron Ramsdale reveals emotional struggles amidst Arsenal demotion

While the Gunners soldiered on in their 2-2 stalemate with Chelsea, they did so without Aaron Ramsdale. Instead, David Raya took up the mantle, while Karl Hein settled into a bench role.

The occasion for Ramsdale's absence was the birth of his baby boy. But while he celebrates new life off the pitch, the Englishman has also candidly spoken about the emotional toll of his demotion from Arsenal's starting XI.

Since Raya took over the gloves, the young England international has only appeared once, in a League Cup victory over Brentford. When quizzed about his recent benching experience, Ramsdale said (via Football London):

“Because it’s one of the first times it’s happened with the situation, it has been difficult. There are times where you’re doing the right thing but it’s the wrong thing and if you don’t do it, it’s the wrong thing. So it’s a double-edged sword.”

David Raya's form, meanwhile, has been patchy at best, leaving fans questioning Mikel Arteta's decision to bench Ramsdale. The 2-2 draw against Chelsea didn't alleviate those concerns.

The Gunners stand second on the Premier League table, with a not-so-shabby 21 points from nine games. They're neck-and-neck with the defending champions, Manchester City.