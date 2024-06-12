Piers Morgan mocks Manchester United after decision to stick with Ten Hag as manager next season

Arsenal fan and journalist Piers Morgan mocked Manchester United's reported decision to stick with current manager Erik ten Hag. The Red Devils boss was under pressure after a poor 2023-24 campaign, which saw his team finish eighth in the Premier League standings.

They were also knocked out of the UEFA Champions League in the group stages earlier in the season. Although they managed to win the FA Cup, there were rumors suggesting that the Manchester outfit were looking to replace Ten Hag.

However, trusted journalist David Ornstein wrote on his X (formerly Twitter) account today (June 12):

"Erik ten Hag to stay as Manchester United manager. MUFC end-of-season review culminated with decision to keep 54yo in position. After talks today Dutchman will remain Old Trafford+hold negotiations over contract extension."

Seemingly mocking this decision from the Red Devils' management, Morgan shared on his X account, along with laughing and clapping emojis:

"Brilliant."

The Dutch coach's current contract at Old Trafford expires in the summer of 2025. With a contract extension on the cards, it seems like the former Ajax coach will become a long-term prospect for Manchester United.

Ten Hag took charge of the club in the summer of 2022 and has remained boss for 114 matches across competitions. He has won the FA Cup and Carabao Cup once each during his time in Manchester so far.

Before this news broke, the likes of Mauricio Pochettino and Thomas Tuchel were linked with a move to the Red Devils (via Mirror).

Manchester United legend Gary Neville predicted Erik ten Hag's future correctly at Old Trafford

Gary Neville

Manchester United icon Gary Neville predicted that current manager Erik ten Hag would remain at Old Trafford before David Ornstein broke the news about his future.

However, the former defender did share his disappointment over the Dutch tactician's season. Claiming that there weren't sufficient options in the market, Neville wrote in the Overlap Newsletter (via Mirror):

"Any Manchester United manager finishing eighth knows that their job is on the line. But we're coming to a point where, having assessed the market, my hunch is that he will stay and start the season."

Ten Hag wasn't aided by the fact that his team suffered from several injuries throughout the season. Moreover, key players like Marcus Rashford failed to fire. The England international only scored seven Premier League goals in 33 outings in the recently concluded campaign.