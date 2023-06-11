Piers Morgan plays down Manchester City's treble triumph by lauding Arsenal's invincibles as 'true immortality'

Piers Morgan has downplayed Manchester City's treble-winning campaign by insisting that Arsenal's invincibles are the only British team to claim true immortality.

Pep Guardiola's City won the Champions League on Saturday (June 10) with a 1-0 victory over Inter Milan in the final. The Cityzens have now won the treble, as they have also won the Premier League title and the FA Cup this season.

Many are touting Manchester City as the greatest side in British football history. They become just the second team in English football to win a treble after their cross-city rivals Manchester United's 1998-99 feat.

However, Morgan doesn't think City's accomplishment matches that of Arsenal's unbeaten league campaign in 2003-04. He tweeted in reaction to Guardiola's side win against Inter:

"Only one British football team has ever achieved true ‘immortality’ - the Arsenal Invincibles of 2003/04. Trebles are so common both teams in Manchester have done it. Come back to me if City ever go a Premier League season unbeaten...."

Arsenal won the Premier League title in 2004, going unbeaten in a feat that is yet to be replicated in British football. They won 26 and drew 12 of 38 league games and the Gunners are the only side to hold a gold Premier League title.

However, some argue that the invincibles' triumph is tainted by the number of games they drew. With regard to the debate between the accomplishment and City's treble success, Guardiola's men won 28 of 38 league games this season. They also went unbeaten in the Champions League, dominating the likes of Bayern Munich (4-1 agg) and Real Madrid (5-1 agg) en route to European glory.

Fans have given their take on Morgan's claim by insisting that Manchester City's treble success is bigger. One fan responded:

"That’s no measure. You drew 32% of games so clearly you set up not to lose games."

Another opined:

"Only six British clubs have won the Champions league and if your team isn't here they aren't elite lol."

Morgan may be aggrieved that Arsenal missed out on the Premier League title. Mikel Arteta's side held an eight-point lead over Manchester City at the start of the year but ended the campaign five points short of the league champions.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola praises Arsenal's Mikel Arteta for transforming the Gunners into title contenders

Guardiola spoke glowingly of Arteta.

Arsenal headed into the 2022-23 campaign after just missing out on Champions League qualification in the season prior. They were beaten to fourth place by rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the last three games of the season.

Despite this, Arteta's showed vast improvement and became unlikely challengers to Manchester City for the Premier League title. There were moments during the season that the Gunners genuinely looked set to become champions for the first time since 2004.

However, City's juggernaut came strong in the second half of the campaign and beat Arteta's men to the title. Guardiola still heaped praise on his Spanish counterpart for his transformation of the north Londoners. He said (via GOAL):

"I think the development of the club since he took over is obvious, it is the reality... Arsenal in the last years never was there and this season make another step because all season has been there. I have been impressed, they have been really good."

Arteta was appointed Gunners boss in 2019, winning the FA Cup during his first season at the Emirates. He has now propelled his north London outfit into genuine title contenders.

