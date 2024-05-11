Piers Morgan predicts how Arsenal can still beat Manchester City to Premier League title after Cityzens' 4-0 win v Fulham

Piers Morgan has predicted Arsenal's path to the Premier League title and how they'll beat Manchester City in the process. The British broadcaster thinks the Gunners will prevail despite the Cityzens displacing them at the top of the table today (May 11).

The Talk TV host reckons the north Londoners will have no problem against Manchester United tomorrow. He expects London rivals Tottenham Hotspur to be desperate for a result against Pep Guardiola's reigning champions (via X/Twitter):

"So, Arsenal will hammer United tomorrow, and if Liverpool beat (Aston) Villa on Monday, Spurs need to beat City at home on Tuesday to still have a chance of making Top4.. and I think they can at least nick a draw… then Arsenal batter Everton on May 19 and win the League."

Expand Tweet

Manchester City thrashed Fulham 4-0 away at Craven Cottage to take top spot for the time being. Mikel Arteta's men are in action tomorrow at Old Trafford and sit second two points behind their title rivals.

The two Premier League giants face sides still gunning for European competition as Morgan alluded to. He thinks Villa will lose to Liverpool to open up the race for fourth with Tottenham who host City on Tuesday (May 14).

Many believe Arsenal's hopes of winning the title for the first time since 2004 rest on Spurs doing them a favor. The Lilywhites have been in poor form recently though but managed to beat Burnley 2-1 today.

Ange Postecoglou insists Arsenal's rivals Tottenham Hotspur will be out to beat Manchester City

Ange Postecoglou was adamant Tottenham will try to beat Manchester City.

Tottenham potentially have the opportunity to decide the Premier League title race on Tuesday. That's a prospect Gunners fans most likely are fretting over. Some Spurs fans have pointed out they'd rather miss out on top four than see their rivals win the title.

Ange Postecoglou affirmed that he'll send his Lilywhites out to try and win all of their last remaining games. He said ahead of their Burnley win (via GOAL):

"I want us to finish the season strong. I want us to try and win three games of football and see where that takes us."

Expand Tweet

Manchester City need just two wins to retain their title for a record fourth time in a row. They finish their campaign at home to West Ham United who have bounced in and out form this season.

Arsenal showed City how to exploit Spurs on April 28 when they won 3-2 away at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. They raced into a 3-0 lead within 40 minutes and will be concerned about Postecoglou's defense against Guardiola's free-scoring Cityzens.