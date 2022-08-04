Piers Morgan predicts his top 4 for the 2022-23 Premier League season

Prominent broadcaster and writer Piers Morgan has picked his top four for the 2022-23 Premier League season. He believes Manchester City will lift their fifth title in six years, with Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, and Arsenal forming the rest of the top four.

In his column for The Sun, Morgan was all praise for Manchester City's squad and their summer transfer business. They have signed Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez, and Kalvin Phillips so far.

Morgan believes they will win their third Premier League title in a row, as he wrote:

"The reigning champions have the best squad, best player (Kevin De Bruyne), best striker (Erling Haaland), and best manager. I haven’t eaten in their players’ canteen but I bet that they have the best kale smoothies, too. With Pep Guardiola, nothing is left to chance."

While City have parted ways with Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Raheem Sterling, Morgan believes that they are still a strong team. He wrote:

"To understand just how strong his team will be, consider how he’s shipped out international stars of the quality of Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko to make space for exciting new signings like Haaland, Julian Alvarez and Kalvin Phillips."

He added:

"This strategy is from the Sir Alex Ferguson playbook of constantly, ruthlessly reinvigorating winning teams, and it will work for City this season."

Morgan then picked Liverpool to once again finish second in the Premier League title race behind City. He believes Sadio Mane's departure to Bayern Munich could hinder the Reds even though they have signed Darwin Nunez from Benfica.

He predicted Tottenham to follow Liverpool in third position and Arsenal to get to the fourth spot for the first time since 2016. The Englishman wrote:

"Jurgen Klopp’s team will fall short of City because Darwin Nunez is no Sadio Mane, an underrated steely-eyed assassin whose departure was a huge blow to Liverpool’s title hopes."

He added:

"As for my other picks, I’m convinced North London’s rivals will prevail over rouble-deprived Chelsea and a Manchester United side so awful that Cristiano Ronaldo will take a pay cut to leave them."

Morgan then went on to explain his reasons behind picking Tottenham to finish above Arsenal in the Premier League again. He stated that the Lilywhites have a strong squad with an experienced manager, which the Gunners lack.

Morgan wrote:

"It kills me to put Spurs above Arsenal. But I fear they have a stronger, smartly reinforced squad, the best strike force duo in Harry Kane and Son Heung-min, and in their magnificently volatile manager Antonio Conte, a natural-born winner who, unlike Mikel Arteta, will view coming third as a humiliating failure."

Finally, the 57-year-old broadcaster shared that he is excited to see Arsenal's new signings like Zinchenko and Jesus in the youthful squad. He wrote:

"However, I’m more optimistic about Arsenal’s chances than for years. Jesus looks like the divine intervention we’ve been craving upfront since the Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang debacle, and a midfield bursting with youthful talent like Zinchenko, Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe is exciting."

Premier League 2022-23 opening fixtures for the 'Big 6'

The new season of the Premier League will begin with Arsenal's clash against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Friday, August 5.

Then newly-promoted Fulham will welcome Liverpool to Craven Cottage on Saturday, August 6.

Tottenham Hotspur will play against Southampton at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, while Chelsea will travel to Goodison Park to face Everton, both on August 6.

Manchester United will face Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford in Erik ten Hag's first official Premier League match on Sunday, August 7.

The first gameweek of the new Premier League season will be topped off by champions Manchester City facing West Ham United at the London Stadium on August 7.

