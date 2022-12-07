Piers Morgan reveals Cristiano Ronaldo told him Portugal could win 2022 FIFA World Cup

British journalist Piers Morgan revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo told him that Portugal could win the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Selecao roared into the quarter-finals of the showpiece event after brushing Switzerland aside in a 6-1 thrashing.

Goncalo Ramos scored the tournament's first hat-trick, while Pepe, Raphael Guerreiro, and Rafael Leao all scored once as Portugal turned in a scintillating performance.

Ronaldo was dropped from the starting line-up but he was hardly missed. The Portugal skipper came on in the second half but couldn't add to the scoreline.

Morgan revealed what Ronaldo told him about his national team's chances in the ongoing tournament in Qatar.

"Portugal were sensational tonight. Ronaldo told me he thought they could win the World Cup, and they might."

Portugal demonstrated their frightening potential with a clinical performance and most importantly, Ronaldo was not even needed.

The Selecao cut through Switzerland with the ease of a knife cutting through butter as they smashed six past their hapless opponents.

Head coach Fernando Santos took a huge gamble by dropping Ronaldo to the bench, but it paid off handsomely as his side turned on the style at the Lusail Stadium.

If Portugal are able to keep up this momentum, they could go much further into the tournament.

Portugal face resilient Morocco in the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarter-finals

Portugal marched into the last-8 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup where they will face a Moroccan side that is yet to concede a goal to their opponents.

The Atlas Lions, who won their group featuring Croatia and Belgium, continued their fairytale run by knocking another European heavyweight, Spain, out.

They kept the 2010 world champions at arm's length and clinically dispatched their penalty kicks in the shootout to book their place in the World Cup quarter-finals for the first time in their history.

Portugal, however, sent a warning with their terrific display today; a performance that was worthy of winning the title itself.

What defined Morocco's win was their tight-knit defence that repeatedly frustrated their opponents' attempts to score. Spain had 77 percent of the possession in the game. They also managed 13 attempted shots for goal, as opposed to Morocco's six, and eight corners, against their opponents' none.

This sets up a mouth-watering clash as the dogged resistance of the African team would be up against the attacking flair of the Selecao. It will a contest to savor.

Can Morocco keep this Selecao team out too or will their run finally come to an end? We shall find out on Saturday.

