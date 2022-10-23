Piers Morgan rips into Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag for 'deliberately humiliating' Cristiano Ronaldo

British broadcaster Piers Morgan has ripped into Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, accusing him of 'deliberately humiliating' Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ten Hag axed Ronaldo from the squad ahead of the Chelsea game as punishment for the player's actions a few days ago. The 37-year-old veteran forward was naive in his frustrated reaction. He walked out of the dugout during his team's home game against Tottenham Hotspur after apparently refusing to come on as a late substitute.

Ronaldo's actions stirred plenty of controversy after which Ten Hag responded by axing the five-time Ballon d'Or winner from the squad that drew 1-1 at Stamford Bridge on Saturday (October 22).

Nevertheless, Ten Hag's actions were not taken kindly by Morgan, who also happens to be an avid Ronaldo fan. He tweeted:

Ten Hag trying to lecture @Cristiano. on standards & values when he’s deliberately humiliating him… what a joke. One is the greatest footballer of all time & a champion in 4 countries … the other was a crap player and as a manager, has barely won a conker fight outside of Holland.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag values right culture at club

Morgan's tweet came as a response to a post from football TV representative Alison Bender. Bender's tweet read:

Ten hag on CR7: “It’s more important to have the right culture standards and values. You have to live and learn.”

The TV representative was referring to the Manchester United manager's comments on why he axed Ronaldo. In his post-match conference (against Chelsea), Ten Hag was asked about the result against the Blues without the presence of Ronaldo. He replied:

“Of course, it was a big moment in the matter of the week to get a point, and it was a well-deserved point. But it doesn’t have any matter with the case [of Ronaldo] because [with that] it is more important to have the right culture, the right standards and values. For the longer term, it is always more important, and in the end, that will bring you into the right position.

Manchester United played out a 1-1 draw against the Blues at Stamford Bridge. They remain fifth in the standings, a point and a place behind the Blues.

