Piers Morgan sends message to Arsenal forward Kai Havertz after he scores in 2-0 win over Brighton

English journalist Piers Morgan has sent a message to Arsenal attacker Kai Havertz after he scored and guided the Gunners to a 2-0 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion on December 17 (Sunday).

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal took down the likes of Roberto Di Zerbi's Brighton at the Emirates Stadium. Gabriel Jesus broke the deadlock in the 53rd minute and the victory was sealed by Kai Havertz (87'), who scored with the help of an assist from Eddie Nketiah.

After the match, the German forward took to social media and uploaded a few pictures on Instagram. In the snaps, he can be seen celebrating his goal against the Seagulls. He captioned the post:

"Got the job done. Onto the next one."

English journalist Piers Morgan reacted to the post by lauding the German star for his goal. He commented:

"Great goal Kai.."

Piers Morgan's comment

Kai Havertz, who joined the Gunners from Chelsea for a reported transfer fee of $82 million earlier this summer, initially found trouble settling his feet at Emirates. However, the German has found his rhyme as he has scored three goals in the last five Premier League games.

Kai Havertz talks about his form and scoring goals for Arsenal

Arsenal attacker Kai Havertz, who scored the Gunners' second goal against Brighton on Sunday, stated that he was content with his performance and that he was looking forward to staying consistent for Mikel Arteta's side.

The 24-year-old also said that Roberto Di Zerbi's side were a tough team to face. Moreover, he revealed that the Gunners changed their tactics in the second half after the first 45 minutes of the game ended goalless. Havertz said:

“Your confidence always goes high when you score and contribute. That’s the same with me, I’m happy and now it’s about being consistent with it, regularly week-by-week, and trying to keep that form going."

He added:

“It was a tough game [against] a good team, I think we should have scored some goals in the first half, but we talked about some things at half-time and made it a bit better."

The Gunners are currently in the top spot in the Premier League with 39 points after 17 matches. Mikel Arteta's side will next visit Anfield to face Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool, who recently played a goalless draw against Manchester United on December 23.