Piers Morgan slams Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag, makes Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho point

British broadcaster Piers Morgan has had a go at Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag for his treatment of Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho.

Ronaldo, now at Al-Nassr, left Old Trafford in late 2022 after falling out of favour with Ten Hag. In an explosive interview with Morgan, he criticised the boss and club officials, resulting in a contract termination by mutual consent.

Sancho, meanwhile, had a public disagreement with Ten Hag after being criticised for his poor attitude in training earlier this season. He was banished from the first-team environment and sent out on loan to Borussia Dortmund in January for the rest of the campaign.

Criticising Ten Hag for his mismanagement of 'world-class' players, Morgan tweeted:

"The fact that Ronaldo and now Sancho are playing brilliantly away from United, and Rashford is struggling while still with them, suggests the real problem at the club isn't 'difficult' world class players but a manager who doesn't know how to handle them."

Jadon Sancho had a memorable outing on Wednesday (May 1) in the 1-0 UEFA Champions semifinal first-leg win over PSG, becoming the first player to make 11 tackles in a SF since Lionel Messi in 2008.

How Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho fared for Manchester United?

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is a bonafide Manchester United legend, but his second stint spanning one and a half seasons was a largely forgettable one.

Nevertheless, in 346 appearances across competitions, he bagged 145 goals and 64 assists. All of his titles with United - including three Premier League and one UEFA Champions League - came during his first spell between 2003 and 2009.

Meanwhile, Jadon Sancho has had an underwhelming stint at United since arriving from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2021. In 82 games across competitions, the 24-year-old bagged 12 goals and six assists.

That includes three games - all from the bench - without a goal contribution this season. He faces an uncertain future at Manchester United when he returns from his loan spell in the summer, considering his public fallot with Ten Hag.