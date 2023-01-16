“Pipe down” - Piers Morgan and Gary Neville involved in Twitter row over Arsenal and Manchester United’s final Premier League standings

Renowned British broadcaster Piers Morgan has lashed out at Manchester United legend Gary Neville after he backed the Red Devils to finish ahead of Arsenal in the Premier League. Morgan, a lifelong Gunners supporter, has bet £5000 that Mikel Arteta’s men would finish above Erik ten Hag’s side at the end of the 2022-23 Premier League season.

Both Arsenal and Manchester United have been in excellent form lately, bagging important wins over worthy adversaries in the Premier League last weekend. On Saturday (14 January), United picked up a morale-boosting comeback win over local rivals, second-placed Manchester City. The win temporarily saw them climb up to third place in the Premier League standings after 18 matchdays. Currently fourth, United are now level with third-placed Newcastle United with 38 points, having played a game less than the Magpies.

The Gunners, on the other hand, secured a 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, 15 January. The win has left them with an eight-point lead over second-placed City at the top of the Premier League table. Despite seeing the Londoners carve out a healthy lead at the summit, Neville told Martin Tyler that he did not expect them to win the league.

“No. Manchester City will win the league and Manchester United will finish second,” Neville boldly said.

Neville’s assessment has not sat well with Morgan, who has bet him a whopping £5000 that his beloved Gunners would finish ahead of fourth-placed United this term.

“Pipe down T-Bag. I bet you £5000 to charity that Arsenal finish higher in the League than Utd,” Morgan tweeted.

Amid tension between Neville and Morgan, the two Premier League heavyweights will renew their rivalry at the Emirates Stadium on 22 January.

Arsenal skipper Martin could be the difference maker in the clash against Manchester United

Real Madrid outcast Martin Odegaard has truly come on his own in north London this season. Wearing the armband, Odegaard has taken his game up a notch, dictating the middle of the park, creating goalscoring chances, and scoring some fantastic goals as well.

Odegaard scored an excellent goal in the victory over Tottenham on Sunday. Receiving the ball from Bukayo Saka in the 38th minute, he opened up a little space and drilled in a low shot from 20 yards out. The positioning of the shot was spot on, as it nestled into the back of the net, beyond the reach of Hugo Lloris.

In addition to scoring an excellent goal, Odegaard created two chances, made four passes into the final third, delivered two accurate long balls, and made three recoveries. If the Arsenal skipper can bring the same confidence to the game against Manchester United, the Devils could be in for a long 90 minutes.

