"Pipped him at the post" - Tyson Fury hilariously celebrates being named world's sexiest sportsman ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo

Tyson Fury has been named the world's sexiest sportsman ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo and took time to celebrate his feat.

The heavyweight boxer was named the sexiest men's athlete in a list compiled by Illicitencounters.com. They asked 2,000 UK-based women to rate 30 male sports athletes on a scale of 1-10 on the basis of their 'sexiness', per BlackpoolGazzette.

Tyson Fury topped the list in first place ahead of Ronaldo who finished fifth. The Gypsy King informed his wife Paris with a hilarious video on Instagram:

"Paris, just a quick one. I've just been voted the sexiest sports man alive for the first time. Beat Ronaldo, pipped him at the post. Get up there! You're married to the sexiest sportsman alive according to 2,000 women."

Fury finished with an impressive 9.3 rating, beating boxing rival Anthony Joshua to the top spot. NFL star and Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce came third, with F1 driver Lewis Hamilton and Cristiano Ronaldo completing the top five.

Ronaldo managed to finish above longtime rival Lionel Messi who came ninth. Manchester City duo Erling Haaland and Jack Grealish came sixth and seventh.

Fury recently visited Ronaldo in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia ahead of his controversial win against MMA fighter Francis Ngannou. He dubbed the Al-Nassr superstar as the 'greatest footballer that's ever lived'.

Tyson Fury jokingly fired Cristiano Ronaldo a warning when he returned to Manchester United

Tyson Fury has enjoyed a friendly rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Tyson Fury quipped back in 2021 that Manchester wasn't big enough for both himself and Cristiano Ronaldo. The heavyweight champion was delighted the five-time Ballon d'Or winner made a groundbreaking return to his beloved Red Devils (via talkSPORT):

“I'm really happy Ronaldo's back at Old Trafford - but this town ain't big enough for the both of us. If I lived in Manchester it would be a problem. But I'm an hour up the motorway in Morecambe so he's got plenty of distance.”

Both Fury and Ronaldo are legends in their respective sports, reaching the very top of boxing and football. The Manchester-born boxer needn't worry about the Portugal hero anymore though as he departed Old Trafford in November 2022.

Cristiano Ronaldo spent just over a year back with the Red Devils. He managed 24 goals and three assists in 38 games across competitions during the 2021-22 campaign.

However, Ronaldo was then handed a bit-part role by Erik ten Hag during the 2022-23 season. The five-time UEFA Champions League winner took off to Saudi Arabia in January and has rolled back the years with Al-Nassr.