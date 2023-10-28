"You're the greatest footballer that's ever lived" - Tyson Fury hails Cristiano Ronaldo as the two superstars meet up in brilliant video

British boxer Tyson Fury told Cristiano Ronaldo he was the greatest footballer in history when the duo met on Friday (October 27) in Saudi Arabia.

Fury is in Saudi for his heavyweight fight against MMA fighter Francis Ngannou today (October 28). The Gypsy King caught up with the Al-Nassr superstar who he is a huge admirer of.

The boxer informed Ronaldo that he views him as the all-time greatest. The Manchester United fan said (via Saudi advisor Turki Alalshikh):

"Cristiano you're the greatest footballer that's ever lived and I mean that."

The two iconic athletes shook hands before Fury added that he'd watched Ronaldo, 38, throughout his time at Manchester United and Real Madrid:

"I'm a big fan, I've watched all the football. When you were at Manchester United first time and second time, Real Madrid."

Cristiano Ronaldo became an icon at both Old Trafford and the Santiago Bernabeu. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner bagged 145 goals and 64 assists in 346 games for the Red Devils over two spells. He netted a remarkable 450 goals and 131 assists in 438 games for Los Blancos.

The five-time UEFA Champions League winner asked:

"You've never been to the stadium?"

Fury replied:

"I come to the stadium but I get very much torture when I go there. So it's very much difficult for me."

Tyson Fury's final comment is ironic given that Ronaldo departed Old Trafford in November 2022 after a tumultuous final season. He fell out with manager Erik ten Hag after being handed a more withdrawn role than he'd ever been given during his career.

Manchester United have faltered this season, sitting eighth in the league and losing six games across competitions. Meanwhile, Ronaldo is shining in the Saudi Pro League with Al-Nassr, with 14 goals and seven assists in 13 games across competitions.

Cristiano Ronaldo gifted Tyson Fury's opponent Francis Ngannou a pricey watch

Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou both met Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo is admired by both Tyson Fury and his opponent Francis Ngannou. The Al-Nassr superstar even gifted the Cameroonian-French MMA fighter an £87,000 watch recently.

Ngannou was asked about the watch ahead of his fight with Fury. He responded (via TheNassrZone):

"Ronaldo? Yeah, he's my boy."

It remains to be seen which boxer Ronaldo will be supporting on Saturday. The five-time UEFA Champions League winner is playing with Al-Nassr hours before the fight when they take on Al-Feiha in the Saudi Pro League.