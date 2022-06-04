"Pique Feminism" - Mia Khalifa takes cheeky swipe at Barcelona star after split with Shakira

Renowned adult-actress Mia Khalifa has taken a cheeky dig at Barcelona veteran Gerard Pique after he and his partner Shakira officially announced their separation. The 35-year old split with the "Waka Waka" singer after over a decade of being together, and it was reported that Pique was caught cheating on Shakira (according to The Sun).

While social media has been reacting to Pique's infidelity, Khalifa has also joined the millions and taken a dig at the Barcelona star through her tweets. MARCA reported that the Colombian popstar has followed Hollywood sensations Chris Evans and Henry Cavill on Instagram over the past 48 hours.

Fiona Small @FionaSmall Shakira’s recently following Henry Cavill, Chris Evans, Sam Heughan and more on Instagram after the Gerard Pique cheating allegations Shakira’s recently following Henry Cavill, Chris Evans, Sam Heughan and more on Instagram after the Gerard Pique cheating allegations 👀 https://t.co/9YnwRbhbzB

Marvel's Captain America has even followed her back. The adult star then tweeted the same, but her clever wordplay must have left Pique scratching his head. Khalifa first tweeted:

"Shakira following Henry Cavill and Chris Evans in this past 48 hour time span is peak feminism."

However, within minutes she followed up with another tweet as a reply to the first one, which read:

"Pique...Feminism"

The Barcelona centre-back and the Colombian popstar first met on the set of the music video for her song "Waka Waka". The couple have been together since 2011 without officially tying the knot and also have two kids. There were rumors that the woman responsible for the alleged split between the power couple was none other than Barcelona youngster Gavi's mother.

However, El Periodico debunked these myths and cleared her name when they described the woman behind Pique's infidelity as:

"The woman who could have put Pique and Shakira on the brink of breaking up is a young blonde in her 20s. She is studying and works as an event hostess."

Barcelona's Pique and long-term partner Shakira confirm their split

The 12-year long relationship between Gerard Pique and Shakira is coming to an unfortunate and rather sour end. Mundo Deportivo reported that the Colombian's communications agency released a joint statement after the Blaugrana veteran's approval, confirming their split.

The statement release read:

"We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our top priority, we ask for respect for privacy. Thank you for your understanding"

