"Pique getting booed by both fanbases!" - Real Madrid and Barcelona fans go wild on Twitter as Spanish defender gets booed during El Clasico

Modified Jul 24, 2022 11:25 AM IST

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique was booed by the crowd at the Allegiant Stadium in Nevada in their pre-season friendly against Real Madrid on July 23. It wasn't just by rival fans; the Spaniard was booed by both sets of fans, who also took to Twitter to share their reactions.

Fans' reactions were perhaps regarding Pique's separation from his ex-partner and popstar Shakira last month. The 35-year-old defender allegedly cheated on the Colombian.

During the friendly between Barcelona and Real Madrid (El Clasico), fans booed the defender, and some even chanted "Shakira! Shakira!" Fans felt the booing was well deserved and took digs at Pique on Twitter. Here are some of the reactions:

Oh, pique deserves every single boo that he gets tonight. The entire building should let him hear it. #JusticeforShakira
At this point pique is getting booed by both fanbases
Pique getting BOO’d lmao
Lmaoooo the boos against pique 🤡
Even Xavi can’t help but laugh at the boos of Pique 🤣👏
Bro the Barcelona and Madrid supporters coming together to boo Pique and chant “Shakira, Shakira” 😭 #ElClasico #Barcelona #RealMadrid
#Pique was feeling 2010 bives after all the boo-boo-zeling https://t.co/Me7lCTgPjO
Funniest about el clasico is every time Pique touches the ball, the whole stadium boos that man as they should 😂😂
THEY’RE STILL RAINING BOOS ON PIQUE YESSSSSSSSS GO ON
Real Madrid fans and Barca fans uniting to boo PIQUE. https://t.co/nbiaqD6K47
Pique is the only player getting boo'd here lmfao

Pique is no stranger to being booed in an El Clasico, given the epic rivalry between Barcelona and Madrid. However, this is perhaps the first time both teams booed a player.

Meanwhile, Barcelona beat Madrid 1-0, courtesy of a brilliant strike from new signing Raphinha in the first half. Both teams had some good opportunities to score, but there no more goals in the game.

This was the Blaugrana's third pre-season game, and they are unbeaten so far. They'll next face Juventus on July 26 and the New York Red Bulls four days later. Meanwhile, this was Los Blancos' first match of the pre-season. They will next face Club America on July 26 followed by Juventus on July 30.

Barcelona and Real Madrid's summer transfer business so far

Both teams have contrasting summer transfer windows so far. Real Madrid seem to have sorted their business out quickly, while Barcelona continue to make new signings.

Madrid signed former Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rudiger on a free transfer and midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni from Monaco. They also extended Luka Modric's contract by another year. Marcelo, Isco and Gareth Bale left on free transfers, while Luka Jovic joined Fiorentina on loan.

Barcelona, meanwhile, have made plenty of signings this summer despite their well-documented financial struggles. They snapped up former Chelsea centre-back Andreas Christensen and former AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie on free transfers. They also signed winger Raphinha from Leeds United and striker Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich and extended free agent Ousmane Dembele's contract.

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana saw Clement Lenglet join Tottenham Hotspur on a season-long loan, while Dani Alves and Philippe Coutinho left.

