"Pique had long wanted to separate" - Journalist unearths crucial information on Barcelona defender's split with Shakira

Gerard Pique and Shakira's separation after a 12-year-long relationship remains a hot topic in the media and new information is being unraveled daily. As per journalist Lorena Vazquez (via La Republica), the Barcelona star had already made up his mind about calling it quits while the Latin superstar wanted to work on the relationship.

La Republica also reported that according to 20minutos, the couple eventually decided to part ways and released a statement after the Colombian singer twice tried to mend the relationship but in vain.

“We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the wellbeing of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy,” Shakira and Gerard Piqué break up after 11 years together, the couple confirm in a joint statement:“We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the wellbeing of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy,” https://t.co/koZho89bN1

Before the two confirmed their split, there were rumors surrounding their recent living conditions, with reports suggesting that she had caught Gerard Pique cheating and that he was living alone in an apartment in Barcelona.

Journalist Lorena Vazquez claimed that the rumors were true and that Pique had long wanted to separate. She told Ya es Mediodia (via La Republica):

"Pique had wanted to separate for a while, but not Shakira. "I can't say exactly what relationship Pique has with this girl, but I do know that it made Shakira feel bad."

As per multiple reports, Pique has been seeing a 22-year-old girl in Barcelona and was being unfaithful to the Colombian superstar, sometimes referred to as the "Queen of Latin Music".

Shakira had dropped a hint regarding her relationship troubles with Gerard Pique in her latest single 'Te Felicito'

Gerard Pique and Shakira started dating in 2010 but never married. The pair have two children together, Milan, nine, and Sasha, seven. They confirmed their separation on June 4 in a statement to EFE. 20minutos reported that the 'Waka-Waka' fame singer twice tried getting back with Pique but things didn't work out.

As per the same report, the lyrics of her latest single, 'Te Felicito', released in May, might have been a reflection of the situation the 45-year-old went through in her relationship with Pique. As per the translation provided by La Vanguardia, the verse of the song reads:

"To complete you I broke into pieces"

"They warned me, but I didn't listen"

"I realized that yours is false"

"It was the drop that overflowed the glass"

"Don't tell me you're sorry"

"That seems sincere but I know you well and I know you lie"

"I congratulate you, how well you act."

On the pitch, Pique has been struggling with fitness issues and played 27 games for Barcelona in the 2021-22 La Liga campaign. He will be looking to put his personal problems aside and head into the new season with a fresh outlook.

