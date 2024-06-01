Pitch invader hits Cristiano Ronaldo’s Siuuu during Champions League final to win £300,000; tackled down by Dortmund star

A pitch invader who interrupted the UEFA Champions League final between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund produced Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic Siuuu celebration. It's claimed that the individual made £300,000 with his antics.

A Russian streamer called Mellstroy reportedly set out a challenge for anyone who interrupts the final at Wembley. He tasked them to wear a shirt with his name on the back and he would award them £300,000.

One fan ran onto the pitch and hit Cristiano Ronaldo's trademark Siuuu celebration. He was tackled by security and Dortmund midfielder Marcel Sabitzer but appears to have made a fortune.

Another fan also entered the pitch and took a selfie with Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior. Kick-off was delayed two minutes as security dealt with the pitch invaders.

Mellstroy has 3 million Instagram followers and is a big name in the streaming world. His challenge halted the start of European football's most prestigious match with two fans seemingly winning the cash prize he had on offer.

Cristiano Ronaldo wasn't in attendance at Wembley as he was busy in a cup final of his own last night. His Al-Nassr side were beaten 5-4 on penalties against Al-Hilal in the Kings Cup final after a 1-1 draw over 120 minutes.

Cristiano Ronaldo insisted he wouldn't swap his Champions League success for World Cup glory

Cristiano Ronaldo dominated Europe's elite club competition.

Cristiano Ronaldo was the first player in history to win five Champions League trophies. The competition's all-time top scorer won one with Manchester United and four with Madrid.

The legendary forward has won all there is to win in the game apart from the FIFA World Cup. It's the one trophy that evades the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's glistening trophy cabinet.

Ronaldo was given a lie detector test last September and asked several questions about his career. He was asked whether he would swap his five Champions League winners' medals for a World Cup triumph:

"No."

The lie detector test determined that Ronaldo was telling the truth. He enjoyed an illustrious career in European football with United, Madrid, Juventus, and Sporting CP.

The Al-Nassr superstar posted 140 goals and 48 assists in 183 games in Europe's elite club competition. He finished top scorer in seven separate editions of the tournament.

Ronaldo has insisted his time in Europe is over after moving to the Saudi Pro League in January 2023. He'll go down as arguably the King of the Champions League.