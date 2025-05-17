"Pitch invader had more of an impact on the game than him" - Fans slam Manchester United star after their loss to Chelsea

Manchester United fans online have lambasted Rasmus Hojlund after their 1-0 Premier League loss to Chelsea on Friday (May 16). Hojlund erred in scoring and was unproductive in front of the goal during the clash.
United thought they had opened the scoring through Harry Maguire in the 16th minute of the encounter. However, the goal was ruled out for offside by the VAR after a review.
At the cusp of half time, a tremendous shot from Cole Palmer was stopped by Andre Onana to keep the first half scoreline unchanged. In the 53rd minute, Mason Mount was denied a chance to score by Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, who made a remarkable save to keep the score 0-0.
Onana brought down Tyrique George (62’) in the penalty box. Following the VAR's intervention, the penalty decision was reversed, giving United players a sigh of relief.
In the 70th minute, a cross from Reece James found Marc Cucurella, who placed his header into the top-right corner of the net. Thus, the game ended 1-0 in favor of Chelsea.
Meanwhile, Hojlund maintained 65% (11/17) passing accuracy. He failed to register a shot or any key pass and won none out of six ground duels contested (via Sofascore).
After the encounter, fans on X ripped into Hojlund's horrific display, with one tweeting:
"That pitch invader had more of an impact on the game than Hojlund."
"Would much prefer going with Mount false 9 for the final. Hojlund has shown nothing.," another added.
"Only 2 more games until we never see hojlund ever again," a fan opined.
"This version of Hojlund is the worst centre forward i've ever seen in my life. It's like someone's 14 year old is playing up front," another complained.
"Hojlund worst footballer to ever play for this club btw," another suggested.
"Hojlund really does have all the basics you need. Still only 22 years old and not filled out physically. Tall. Strong. Agile. People are maybe throwing him to the wolves too soon imo. This time next year he could main event Wrestlemania and I honestly believe that.," another vented.
"He fights for every ball" - Manchester United head coach on Rasmus Hojlund's performance against Chelsea
Ruben Amorim has opined that Hojlund fights for the ball on the pitch. However, the Manchester United head coach complained that the Danish player loses numerous duels.
In an interview after the loss to the Blues, Amorim said (via UtdDistrict on X):
"He fights for every ball, loses a lot of duels, wins some duels, he needs to improve the connection. He's improving, I'm really happy with him, he just needs to continue to work hard."
Manchester United are languishing in 16th place in the Premier League standings with 39 points from 37 games. Amorim's men will next battle Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final on May 21.