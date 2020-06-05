"Pjanic in love with Barcelona!" Sensational inside information about Juventus star revealed

Barcelona target Miralem Pjanic is a big fan of the Catalan club, according to a close friend.

The Bosnian midfielder has been courted by Barcelona for several weeks and is tipped to leave Juventus in the upcoming transfer window.

Miralem Pjanic likes Barcelona's style of football, according to a close friend

According to a close friend of Miralem Pjanic, Barcelona seems to be at the top of the midfielder's priority list. In an interview with SPORT, the Juventus star's friend and confidante Adis Junuzovic has claimed that the Bosnian midfielder has always had an affinity to Barcelona's style of play.

Miralem Pjanic has been heavily linked with a transfer to Barcelona in the recent past and rumours of a swap deal between Juventus and Barcelona continue to dominate the discourse between the two clubs.

Interview with someone in Pjanic's close circle - what he can bring to Barca https://t.co/pbkdIDeLN9 — SPORT English (@Sport_EN) June 4, 2020

Pjanic has been a standout player in the Juventus midfield in the recent past and his performances have attracted the interest of some of the biggest clubs in the world, including Barcelona.

Barcelona's interest in Pjanic not surprising, according to Junuzovic

Miralem Pjanic has been linked with a transfer to Barcelona

Barcelona have been the front-runners to secure the midfielder's signature for quite some time now. The race to secure Pjanic's transfer is starting to become a protracted transfer saga that has typically become the Barcelona board's questionable modus operandi in the recent past.

The midfielder's close friend addressed the interest from the Catalan club and revealed that Miralem Pjanic follows the team closely and watches every Barcelona game.

"I don’t have to say it but playing for Barca has always been a dream for Pjanic. He doesn’t miss a Barca game because he’s totally in love with their marvellous way of playing and the club’s philosophy. Miralem has the level to play for any club on the planet."

Advertisement

Miralem Pjanic often plays as a deep-lying playmaker and can take stunning free-kicks. Barcelona's Lionel Messi is currently the first-choice free-kick taker at the club and having a right-footed set-piece specialist in Miralem Pjanic would serve Barcelona well.

Miralem Pjanic's friend Junuzovic also spoke of the midfielder's purported affinity towards Barcelona's arch-rivals Real Madrid and dismissed rumours of a shocking twist in the Pjanic transfer saga.

"The only thing true is that Pjanic loved Zinedine Zidane as a player. That’s the truth. On a footballing level, he loves the Barca DNA, there’s no doubt."

Junuzovic is a part of Miralem's Pjanic inside circle and knows the midfielder well. According to him, Pjanic is a consummate professional and will not compromise on his commitments to Juventus despite his proclivity towards Barcelona.

"Today I can’t say if he will change clubs or not this summer, I’m telling the truth, but I’m certain that while he is at Juve he will give everything to win any title possible and keep winning with his great team-mates."

Miralem Pjanic has held his own against Andres Iniesta and Lionel Messi in the past

Barcelona are currently at the top of the La Liga table but are only 2 points ahead of an improving Real Madrid side. With Los Blancos hot on his heels, Quique Setien has several selection headaches to resolve ahead of the La Liga restart.

Barcelona's midfield is immensely overcrowded at the moment with Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Arthur, Arturo Vidal, and Ivan Rakitic all vying for three spots in Barcelona's traditional 4-3-3 system.

The addition of Miralem Pjanic will further burden Barcelona's midfield and may add to Setien's list of worries. The midfielder's talent, however, is unquestionable and his newfound affection for the club may win him several fans at Barcelona.