PL club to demand around €93million for the sale of Arsenal and Liverpool target in the summer - Reports

Amid interest from Premier League giants such as Arsenal and Liverpool, Wolverhampton Wanderers have finally settled on an asking price for their talisman, Pedro Neto. According to a report by FootballTransfers, Wolves have slapped a hefty price tag on their prized asset and are set to demand close to €93m for him.

Since moving to England in 2019, Pedro Neto has taken the league by storm with his aggressive and direct style of play. The Portuguese forward has amassed an impressive 14 goals and 23 assists in 129 appearances for the Midlands side.

Neto has especially risen to the occasion this term, nabbing three goals and 10 assists in 18 appearances across all competitions for his team. Thanks in part to his valuable contributions, Gary O'Neil's side has managed to mount a decent league campaign, securing 32 points on their way to 11th place at the time of writing.

Consequently, Neto has attracted a lot of suitors, with Arsenal and Liverpool reported to be his biggest admirers. Aware of the intense demand for the former Lazio man, Wolverhampton have reluctantly accepted the increasing possibility of his departure.

As a result, the English outfit are determined to extract the maximum value for Neto and will be asking for a fee of around €93m, according to FootballTransfers.

Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester City have emerged as the three most interested parties in the Portuguese forward's signature. While Arsenal have identified the 23-year-old as a possible solution to their offensive problems, Liverpool want the youngster as a potential successor to Mohamed Salah, whose future remains uncertain.

Arsenal and Liverpool emerge as surprise options for Kylian Mbappe: Reports

The Kylian Mbappe saga continues to drag on, with the 25-year-old Frenchman yet to convey a decision regarding his future. While Real Madrid have long been considered to be Mbappe's preferred destination, a new suitor seems to have entered the race for his signature.

As per a report by The Independent, the 2018 World Cup winner could consider moving to Arsenal in order to mimic the career path of his idol, Thierry Henry. Liverpool have also been in contention to acquire Mbappe's services, with the Reds seemingly the only realistic alternatives to Real Madrid.

However, as per Liverpool.com, the Merseyside outfit are hesitant about redefining their wage structure in order to incorporate Mbappe's massive salary demands. Consequently, Los Blancos remain the favorites to land the France international's signature, following the end of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain in the upcoming summer.