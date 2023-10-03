PL make Curtis Jones decision after Liverpool's appeal to overturn red card received in loss against Tottenham

Liverpool have revealed the outcome of their appeal to the Premier League against the red card received by Curtis Jones in the defeat against Tottenham. The midfielder will serve a three-match ban after the appeal to overturn the red card was unsuccessful.

The Premier League decided to uphold Jones' ban after the incident was reviewed and the punishment was deemed to be sufficient. The England U-21 international will miss three Premier League matches and will be available for selection in November.

Jones received his marching orders for a foul on Tottenham midfielder Yves Bissouma just 26 minutes into the match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The midfielder got a touch as both men challenged for a loose ball, but his foot rolled over Bissouma's ankle with his studs showing.

Liverpool went down to ten men and then lost a second player in substitute Diogo Jota in the second half to finish two men short. They lost the match to a last-ditch own goal from Joel Matip, ending their unbeaten start to the season.

Jones will be unavailable for selection when the Reds face Brighton on Sunday, October 8, before the international break. He will also miss the Merseyside Derby on October 21 and the visit of Nottingham Forest on October 29.

Jurgen Klopp has turned to Curtis Jones as a trusted regular this season, with the Englishman present in each of the side's last four league games. The Reds will miss his dynamism in midfield but can turn to summer signing Ryan Gravenberch.

Liverpool facing Premier League Red card crisis

This season, Liverpool have spent the most time in the Premier League without a complete XI on the pitch. They have received three red cards, one of which was overturned for Alexis Mac Allister. Captain Virgil Van Dijk also saw red in the comeback win against Newcastle United at St. James' Park.

Liverpool have demonstrated a great amount of grit and spirit this season, winning games in spite of adversity. They are one of the league's best sides but must surely be more careful to avoid losing too many players to suspension.

The Reds have only lost once this season, winning five of their seven games in the league. Their only other dropped points came in their opening-day draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. They sit only two points behind leaders Manchester City in the standings and could sustain a title charge this season.