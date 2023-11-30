PL set date for Manchester City's trial over their alleged 115 financial rule-break charges - Reports

Last season's continental treble winners, Manchester City, could find themselves in a whirlwind of trouble due to their alleged involvement in financial infringement. If reports are to be believed, the Cityzens and the Premier League have agreed upon a hearing date to discuss the matter.

Manchester City have often faced scrutiny for their free-spending ways in the transfer market. Ever since Pep Guardiola's appointment, the Sheikh Mansour-backed club has spent close to €1.5 billion in transfers, adding the likes of Erling Haaland, Bernardo Silva, Ederson, and more for sizeable amounts.

While they have been successful in creating a sporting monopoly in England and claiming five league titles under Guardiola's reign, City have also attracted criticism for their extravagant spending.

Consequently, they have been charged with allegedly breaching 115 financial regulations since the inception of the 2009-10 season.

The Premier League and Manchester City have generally maintained silence over the issue, however, things have started to heat up now as the two parties have reportedly agreed to set a hearing date regarding the matter.

The confrontation is currently scheduled to take place in the late autumn of 2024, with an independent panel presiding over the proceedings.

Manchester City previously overturned a UEFA-delivered Champions League ban by approaching the Court of Arbitration for Sport. However, the Sky Blues will not have the liberty to exercise this option in this case.

With Everton recently being levied a 10-point deduction for similar, but less significant offenses, City could be looking at serious ramifications if the charges are proven.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola finally addressed the alleged financial charges

After a prolonged period of silence, City manager Pep Guardiola gave his two cents on the situation during a press conference. Stating that everyone outside the club is eager to see them getting punished, the Spanish coach said (via Daily Mail):

"We are innocent until guilt is proved,' he said before last weekend's draw with Liverpool. 'I know the people want it. I know, I feel it. I will wait and see, and after the sentence has been done we will come here and explain."

He also claimed that the club has irrefutable evidence to back their case and that he would stay with the club even if the allegations were proven. Guardiola continued:

Absolutely, I will not consider my future if it depends being here or being in League One. There is more chance to stay if we are in League One than if we were in the Champions League.

The former Barcelona legend has already overseen seven successful seasons at the Etihad Stadium, with the ongoing campaign being his eighth in charge of the Cityzens. His current contract with Manchester City is set to expire in the summer of 2025.