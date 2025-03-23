PL side ready to sign Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea: Reports

Bournemouth are reportedly looking to sign Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga on a permanent deal this summer. According to the Telegraph, the Cherries are impressed by Kepa's performances and are resolute about turning his loan deal into a permanent contract.

The 30-year-old joined Bournemouth from Chelsea on a season-long loan deal in August 2024. Since then, he has made 25 appearances for the Cherries in the Premier League and the FA Cup, conceding 31 goals and securing six clean sheets.

Kepa Arrizabalaga has established himself as Bournemouth's number one and the Cherries are reluctant to let him return to Stamford Bridge at the end of the 2024/25 campaign. The 30-year-old's departure will create a huge gap in Andoni Iraola's side. As a result, Bournemouth are open to keeping Kepa at the the Vitality Stadium but are also exploring other options.

Last season, he was loaned by the Blues to Real Madrid, where he played as a replacement for Belgian custodian Thibaut Courtois. However, Kepa also endured an injury during his time at the Santiago Bernabeu and Andriy Lunin took his place before Courtois returned from his knee injury.

Burnley's James Trafford and Leicester City's Mads Hermansen are also on the transfer radar of Iraola's side. Apart from the two, Liverpool No. 2 Caoimhin Kelleher has also garnered the attention of the Cherries.

Chelsea star Cole Palmer will not return against Latvia, confirms Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea FC v F.C. Copenhagen - UEFA Conference League 2024/25 Round of 16 Second Leg - Source: Getty

England head coach Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that Cole Palmer will not feature for the Three Lions in their World Cup qualifier against Latvia on Monday, March 24. Tuchel revealed that the Chelsea midfielder hasn't returned to training yet. As a result, his health won't be risked during the International break.

The former Bayern Munich boss told reporters (via One Football):

"Cole will not be with us. He was not on the pitch with Chelsea. We've waited quite a while now for feedback and for the chance, maybe, to call him up. But he's not on the pitch and not available. It makes no sense to call him up now."

Palmer also missed the Blues' 1-0 loss to Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday, March 16, due to a hamstring injury. According to the Guardian, Palmer has remained at Cobham training base for further examination and recovery.

The Englishman is expected to return for the Blues in time for their Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on Thursday, April 3.

