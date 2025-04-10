PL star fuels Liverpool transfer speculation with reaction to reports regarding Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk's futures at the club

Bournemouth star Milos Kerkez has fuelled speculation that he could be on his way to Liverpool in the summer with his social media activity. The Hungary international has been linked with a move to the Reds on the back of his impressive displays for his club.

Liverpool have reportedly found a breakthrough in their talks with star duo Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk over new deals, according to multiple sources. Kerkez was observed to have liked two Instagram posts from reputable journalist Fabrizio Romano providing the update, indicating his pleasure at the news. The youngster had also previously liked a post in which van Dijk revealed that progress had been made in talks with the club over a new deal.

Milos Kerkez has been tipped to join Arne Slot's side due to inconsistent displays from both Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas at left-back. The 21-year-old is friends with fellow Hungarian star Dominik Szoboszlai, with the Liverpool star being captain of their national team.

The social media activity from Kerkez could be an indicator that progress has been made with regards to a move to Anfield in the summer. The left-back could also just be keeping an eye on the affairs of two of the league's biggest stars, as well.

Kerkez has been in England for two seasons, having joined Bournemouth from AZ Alkmaar in the summer of 2023. The young defender has established himself as one of the best young players in his position in the league, leading to interest from several clubs.

Liverpool close in on new deals for Salah, van Dijk: Reports

Liverpool have made a breakthrough in their attempts to sign the duo of Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk to new deals, as per reports. The Reds' season up to this point has been shrouded in uncertainty over the futures of some of their biggest stars.

Fabrizio Romano has reported that the Reds have an agreement in place with the representatives of Salah and van Dijk over new contracts, with their deals set to expire in the summer. The report states that both players have been offered deals until 2027, with only the final details remaining to be agreed with the pair.

Liverpool appear to be resigned to losing Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid at the end of the season, with the right-back set to be out of a contract. They, however, appear set to keep both van Dijk and Salah for the next two seasons, at the very least.

About the author Sulayman Salahudeen Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.



Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.



Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating. Know More