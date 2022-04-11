"Play our football" - Liverpool superstar reveals what Jurgen Klopp said at half-time to trigger comeback against Manchester City  

Liverpool ace Trent Alexander-Arnold has revealed what Jurgen Klopp said at half-time during their clash with Manchester City.

The sides played out a pulsating 2-2 draw at the Etihad on Sunday which kept the Sky Blues a point ahead of the Merseysiders at the top of the league table.

Kevin De Bruyne fired the hosts in front just five minutes into the kick-off before Diogo Jota equalized for the visitors just eight minutes later.

Gabriel Jesus then restored City's lead just before half-time but Sadio Mane leveled things up for the Reds just 46 seconds into the second period.

B/R Football @brfootball



The fight for the Premier League title continues FT: Manchester City 2-2 Liverpool.The fight for the Premier League title continues FT: Manchester City 2-2 Liverpool.The fight for the Premier League title continues 😤 https://t.co/5o5ykNhryM

Both teams played for a win but eventually had to settle for only a point which kept the title initiative in City's hands.

However, it could have gone the other way for Liverpool, who were trailing at the break and had to come back into the match for a second time.

Alexander-Arnold has revealed what Klopp said during the break which spurred them on. After the match, the Liverpool right-back said:

"The first half in general wasn't ourselves. We didn't play the football we wanted to and the time we did play the football, we scored our goals.

"That was one of the messages the manager said to us at half-time: Play our football. We came out with a point to prove and scored the early goal, but couldn't create too many chances after that."

City posted better stats in the match and even had a few chances to score in the second half, with Raheem Sterling's strike chalked off with offside.

Alexander-Arnold lamented his own side's inability to create enough chances to score and capitalize on City's shortcomings.

He further added:

"They had the better chances. There is not really a disappointment of not putting our chances away, it is the lack of chances we created. We know they had weaknesses and, when we did play well, we used the weaknesses they have got.

"People might say we were hanging on at the end, but that's part of the game."

Liverpool ace speaks out on the title race

City remain a point ahead of Liverpool with only seven games remaining and it must be said that Pep Guardiola's side have a relatively easy run-in compared to them.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL



Jordan Henderson says Liverpool are still in the title race after their 2-2 draw with Manchester City keeps them 1 point behind "If they do slip up we've got to be there right behind them."Jordan Henderson says Liverpool are still in the title race after their 2-2 draw with Manchester City keeps them 1 point behind "If they do slip up we've got to be there right behind them." Jordan Henderson says Liverpool are still in the title race after their 2-2 draw with Manchester City keeps them 1 point behind 🔊 https://t.co/eNmEKm7986

But Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson is optimistic that anything can happen between now and the end of the season while expecting another 2018-19-esque race which went right down to the wire.

"There's seven games. Every week there is a surprising result in the Premier League. We're just hoping we are not on the end of one and City are. It is seven games, a lot can happen. Who knows what will happen, hopefully we make it exciting. It might go down to the last day again."

Edited by Prem Deshpande