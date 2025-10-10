"Play as a full-back; or goalkeeper if Courtois gets injured" - Real Madrid star makes claim when asked if he's willing to play in different positions

Real Madrid star Gonzalo Garcia has opened up about playing his different positions in the team. He said that he would even be open to playing as a goalkeeper to help the side.

Garcia came through Los Blancos' academy and has made 18 senior appearances for them, scoring five goals and providing three assists. The striker impressed at the FIFA Club World Cup in the summer, recording four goals and one assist in six appearances. Real Madrid, however, were eliminated in the semi-finals against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

In a recent interview, Garcia was asked if he would be open to playing in different positions with the Spanish giants, and he answered (h/t Madrid Xtra on X):

"Playing in another position? We're all willing to help the team, play wherever we can, and play any minute for Real Madrid in any position. I'd even play as a full-back, CB, or goalkeeper if Courtois gets injured. (laughs)"

Garcia, 21, is primarily a striker. Hence, he has found regular playing time hard to come by this season, starting just once across competitions. Kylian Mbappe currently plays as the No. 9 for Xabi Alonso's side.

Garcia, meanwhile, has accumulated 101 minutes across six appearances this season, registering one assist.

Kylian Mbappe opens up on his relationship with Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr.

Kylian Mbappe joined Los Blancos in the summer of 2024 after leaving Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent. While he registered a brilliant individual season with 44 goals and five assists in 51 games, Real Madrid had a disappointing campaign.

Moreover, with Mbappe and Vinicius both preferring to play in the left wing position, there has been speculation about their relationship. However, in a recent interview, the Frenchman dismissed such rumors and said (h/t Managing Madrid):

“Two famous players on the same team sell a lot of newspapers, they sell a lot of things. I have a very good relationship with Vinicius. Much better this year, we got to know each other much better. He is a great player and as a person, a very good person. We know people talk about us all over, but we have the same goal: to help Real Madrid win titles. I think that if we want to win titles, we have to be at our best and help the whole team.”

Mbappe and Vinicius have shared the pitch 57 times for the Spanish giants, combining for 13 assists.

