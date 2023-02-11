“Play like they don’t like one another” – Fans believe Arsenal duo have ‘zero chemistry’ after failing to click during Brentford draw

Premier League leaders Arsenal dropped points again for the second consecutive week after being held to a 1-1 draw by Brentford at the Emirates on February 11. Fans have reacted on Twitter by slamming the pair of Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Martinelli for having 'zero chemistry' after the game.

The Gunners dominated possession and had way more shots than the Bees (23 to 7), with seven being on target compared to Brentford's two. However, it was the away side who looked more likely to score in the first half. Henry failed to hit the target six yards away in the fifth minute, Ivan Toney then hit the crossbar 20 minutes later.

Brentford maintained an effective low block, frustrating Arsenal as the game went on. Martinelli struggled to make an impact in the game and manager Mikel Arteta brought on new signing Leandro Trossard to replace him in the 60th minute.

The Gunners broke the deadlock in the 66th minute when Trossard scored his first goal for the club. Toney then headed the ball into an open net following poor defensive work from the Gunners in the 82nd minute.

Arsenal @Arsenal The points are shared at Emirates Stadium. The points are shared at Emirates Stadium. https://t.co/sbvjTkdr6h

Arsenal fans have slammed Martinelli and forward Nketiah for failing to make an impact. Both players struggled against Brentford's defense and couldn't get anything going. They were also accused of being selfish, rather than picking the right passes to help the team:

cmbftbl @cmbftbl Martinelli & Eddie play like they don’t like one another. I’m not saying they don’t but they have zero chemistry Martinelli & Eddie play like they don’t like one another. I’m not saying they don’t but they have zero chemistry

GoonerTalk @GoonerTaIk Martinelli and Nketiah just can’t play together. It’s been so noticeable for weeks now. Nothing clicks when either one of them is in possession. A stark contrast from the link between Jesus and Martinelli earlier in the season. Martinelli and Nketiah just can’t play together. It’s been so noticeable for weeks now. Nothing clicks when either one of them is in possession. A stark contrast from the link between Jesus and Martinelli earlier in the season.

Naif @Naifsedge If we make an attacking sub, I really hope it’s Trossard for Nketiah and not Martinelli. Feel like Trossard and Martinelli can replicate that Jesus-Nelli dynamic we had earlier in the season which Nketiah unfortunately can’t If we make an attacking sub, I really hope it’s Trossard for Nketiah and not Martinelli. Feel like Trossard and Martinelli can replicate that Jesus-Nelli dynamic we had earlier in the season which Nketiah unfortunately can’t

Mateo ATX @atxArsenal Nketiah pass the damn ball. Martinelli making the run!! Get the man off please Arteta!!!! Nketiah pass the damn ball. Martinelli making the run!! Get the man off please Arteta!!!!

™️ @KingsleyReb0rn That’s terrible from Nketiah, needs to drive inside so he can release martinelli, ran into the exact same area as him That’s terrible from Nketiah, needs to drive inside so he can release martinelli, ran into the exact same area as him

Ndagije Richard @ndagijerichie Next game, Arteta should start both Martinelli and Trossard. Nketiah should not start at all. Next game, Arteta should start both Martinelli and Trossard. Nketiah should not start at all.

Matthew @_halfspaces At the end of the day, Martinelli and Nketiah are both players who want to score goals and will shoot instead of finding a pass.



This is a complete contrast to Jesus who plays for the team’s benefit. At the end of the day, Martinelli and Nketiah are both players who want to score goals and will shoot instead of finding a pass. This is a complete contrast to Jesus who plays for the team’s benefit.

The home side were expected to extend their lead over second-placed Manchester City in the Premier League table to eight points today. However, they failed to make the most of their opportunity. They remain six points clear, but this lead could be cut in half should the Cityzens win tomorrow against Aston Villa.

Kári Tulinius believes Gabriel Jesus' injury has affected Arsenal

Arsenal dropped two more points today (February 11) after they were held in a 1-1 draw against Brentford.

Nketiah struggled to make any sort of impact as he was outmuscled by Brentford's three centrebacks. He failed to play key passes that could have helped set his team up for victory.

Icelandic writer Kári Tulinius believes that the Gunners are missing the presence of the injured Gabriel Jesus. As quoted in The Guardian, he wrote:

“Arsenal miss Gabriel Jesus a lot, they need someone to cause chaos inside the box.fIf only they’d brought a striker in on loan last month – Erling Haaland might have been up for it."

While signing Erling Haaland would have been next to impossible, the Gunners could have done with the return of Jesus. He provided 11 goal contributions in 14 Premier League games before suffering medial ligament damage while playing for Brazil. He is expected to be back at the end of the month.

Arsenal next face Manchester City at home in a blockbuster clash in the Premier League on February 16.

