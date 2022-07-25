"Play for the team" - Didi Hamann urges Liverpool star to put team's interest ahead of his own 

Former Liverpool midfielder Didi Hamann has urged Darwin Nunez to become a team player and not just focus on scoring goals for himself. The German claims the Anfield side have done well as a team, and it is because they all work well together.

Nunez had a bad start to his Liverpool career with two sub-par performances in his first two games. However, he bounced back in the game against RB Leipzig and scored four goals to prove he was ready for the challenge ahead.

While speaking with Liverpool Echo, Hamann claimed he was impressed with Nunez but wants him to work more for the team. Giving the example of former trio Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino, Hamann said:

"They have got some brilliant players but it will be interesting to see how it works out with Nunez because the reason they were so successful was because they had three of the best forwards in Salah, Mane and Firmino. They complemented each other which is not always the case."

He added:

"Obviously they want to score goals and they want the headlines but they put their own interests to the back to play for the team, which is not always the case. In Nunez now we've got to wait to see how the dynamics of the team changes, but so far I have to say, it looks pretty good."

Jurgen Klopp says Darwin Nunez and Liverpool need 'time to get used to each other'

Jurgen Klopp was not happy with fans around the world criticizing Darwin Nunez after his first two matches. Calling it a 'crazy world' the German manager said:

The Liverpool manager added the striker needed time to settle and told Sky Sports:

"We need time to get used to each other which is absolutely fine. It makes no sense to think he'd be at his absolute best after just three days of training. We played in a different way to Benfica, so for me both sides have to adapt [the player and the existing players]. He didn't score in his first two games, in 50-odd minutes or whatever, and we immediately faced discussions. That's a crazy world out there! He then scores four goals in a game, and we're discussing him the other way around."

Liverpool's next match is against RB Salzburg on July 27 before they face off against Manchester City for the Community Shield on July 30.

