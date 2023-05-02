Chelsea-supporting Playboy model told to cover up by security during Brentford clash

Playboy model Maria Liman has revealed that she was asked by security to cover up as she was wearing a revealing outfit during Chelsea's 2-0 loss to Brentford on 27 April. The Russian star is a supporter of the west London outfit and was in attendance at Stamford Bridge last week.

Liman donned a rather revealing ensemble as well as a Chelsea cap, as was seen on her Instagram story, with a caption that read (via The Mirror):

"We supported Chelsea as best we could. But after this photo, the security of the stadium asked me to zip up my jacket."

Surely to Liman's displeasure, the Blues suffered a disappointing loss at the hands of the Bees. Cesar Azpilicueta scored an unfortunate own goal after a swerving corner set-piece from Brentford deflected off the Spanish defender and found its way into the back of the net.

Bryan Mbeumo got on the scoresheet in the 78th minute of the second half, securing all three points for the Bees and ending a disappointing night for the Blues.

Chelsea are currently 12th in the Premier League table amid dismal form this season. The Blues have played under three different managers this term and interim boss Frank Lampard is yet to secure a victory in five consecutive matches.

The west London outfit have only won ten games in the English top tier this campaign and are set to miss any form of European football next season, let alone the UEFA Champions League. They are currently 24 points adrift of the top four.

"It's different now" - Chelsea boss Frank Lampard says the team's 'confidence is low' ahead of Arsenal clash

Following last week's disappointing loss to Brentford, the Blues are set to lock horns with Arsenal at the Emirates on 2 May. Chelsea have not won a game in the English top tier since early March, which has led to doubts over the team's state of mind at the moment.

Simon Phillips @siphillipssport



- @NizaarKinsella Mauricio Pochettino, who is expected to become Chelsea manager, is in a strong position to leverage his terms given the turmoil at Chelsea. He is expected to ask for his backroom staff, and will want significant influence on the direction of the club. Mauricio Pochettino, who is expected to become Chelsea manager, is in a strong position to leverage his terms given the turmoil at Chelsea. He is expected to ask for his backroom staff, and will want significant influence on the direction of the club.- @NizaarKinsella

Ahead of the encounter against the Gunners, Lampard was asked about the state of the dressing room. The English boss admitted that his players were low on confidence and morale.

Lampard said in a pre-match press conference (as quoted by Football.london):

"They're low on confidence and low on performance. I've been here in periods where confidence is low. In history, we managed to get it back through hard work, level of the squad, we changed managers a lot. It's different now in terms of the modern player and what expectations are. You shouldn't be talking about team confidence but it's clearly an issue at the minute."

