Playboy model Tabby Brown who previously dated former Manchester City & Liverpool star Mario Balotelli dies aged 38

Former Playboy model Tabby Brown has sadly passed away. She previously dated former Manchester City and Liverpool star Mario Balotelli, but the couple split up after seven months.

She was known for Channel 5's The Bachelor and also appeared in advertisements for several brands like Canon, Virgin Atlantic, AXE, and Lynx. Brown also featured in several music videos, working alongside the likes of Snoop Dogg, Dizzee Rascal, and B.O.B.

Tributes have started pouring in for Brown with musician NayNay posting on social media:

"What a light u were, Your outer exterior matched your insides, so beautiful. I'm genuinely shocked and saddened you're gone. Rest in eternal peace Tabby."

The cause of her death is unknown at the time of writing.

Tabby Brown on her relationship with former Manchester City and Liverpool striker Mario Balotelli

Tabby Brown opened up on her relationship with former Manchester City and Liverpool star Mario Balotelli back in 2013. She told the media that the reason for her split with Balotelli was because he was set to have a child with his former partner.

She told the Mirror in 2013:

"I really fell for Mario – against my better judgment. He told me he wanted us to settle down and have a family. Then I found out he was having a baby with his ex, there were constant stories about him partying with other women, and all the 'she's just a friend' texts.

"So I ended it in November. Mario couldn't believe it and thought he could sweet-talk me into going back to him. When he realised there was no chance he took it very badly. But that's because Mario has never been dumped by a woman before. He's used to getting exactly what he wants."

The Italian attacker scored 30 goals in 80 matches for Manchester City, winning the Premier League once, and four goals in 28 matches for Liverpool.