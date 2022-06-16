"Played more in those four games than in the whole season there" - Barcelona attacker fires shots at Xavi for lack of game time 

Barcelona striker Martin Braithwaite has taken a huge dig at head coach Xavi, stating that he got more chances at Denmark's national team than at the club.

The 31-year-old was a part of the Danish squad for the UEFA Nations League games this month and played in all four of their games, starting in one. In total, he clocked over 130 minutes during those matches.

Meanwhile, in the 2021-22 La Liga season, Braithwaite played just 236 minutes for the Blaugrana.

The former Leganes striker started the campaign strongly, registering two goals and one assist on the opening day, but failed to add to his tally thereafter.

After starting the next two games, he sustained a knee injury that kept him sidelined for the next four months. Then from January till the end of the season, he played just once, a 10-minute cameo appearance against Osasuna in March.

Braithwaite has now taken a dig at the Catalans for this lack of gametime after wrapping up his recent international commitments.

Speaking to TV2 SPORT, he said (via Goal):

"I played more in those four games than in the whole season there [at Barcelona]. It was fantastic and I'm very happy with the confidence Kasper[Hjulmand] has given me."

He added:

"I was well aware that I couldn't count on coming and starting every game, but I knew that in training and in the limited minutes I had, I had to convince Hjulmand that I was fit."

Further thanking his Danish coaches for giving him the playing chances, he said:

“I think I showed that I am strong, that I am myself and that I have recovered from my injury. I'm incredibly happy and grateful for the trust they [Danish coaches] have given me."

Braithwaite's contract with Barcelona runs until 2024. Despite a lack of regular time, the Danish striker revealed he isn't contemplating an exit this summer (via Barca Blaugranes). However, the club could send him out on loan (via The Sun).

BarçaTimes @BarcaTimes [ @gbsans 🥇] | Valencia, Celta Vigo and Brighton have already inquired about signing Martin Braithwaite on loan this summer. #fcblive 🚨[ @gbsans🥇] | Valencia, Celta Vigo and Brighton have already inquired about signing Martin Braithwaite on loan this summer. #fcblive https://t.co/yVNcAbrMpn

Barcelona looking to rebuild after a disastrous season

Barcelona endured a disappointing campaign on all fronts last time. They finished second in La Liga, 13 points off champions Real Madrid. They couldn't make it past the group stages of the Champions League and were eliminated from all cup competitions.

The winds of change are now set to blow over the Camp Nou this summer under Xavi.

A number of players could leave in a massive clearout as the cash-strapped club aims to raise funds to sanction the arrival of new players.

