"Played like a child" - Roy Keane slams 'immature' Manchester United star for lacking courage against Chelsea 

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has blasted Marcus Rashford for his performance against Chelsea and this season in general. The forward has had a disappointing campaign so far and was did not impress in the 1-1 draw against the Blues.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Keane stated that he has not been impressed with the Manchester United forward this season. He said:

"I want to see a bit more courage from him, we have not seen that enough from him this season, he has not been consistent, not worked hard enough, not been brave in taking people on and not taking people on. He is now 24-years-old, he has got to show more maturity and be more consistent, which is key for any player at a big club. I am really frustrated with him."

"Every time I see Marcus (Rashford) warming up, he is smiling. I don’t like it when you are smiling too much, yes smile when you do something, but we always said when he burst on the scene, he affects games, but he doesn’t do that anymore. He does very little, his performance last week was very immature, he almost played like a child."

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Roy Keane on Marcus Rashford smiling Roy Keane on Marcus Rashford smiling 😶 https://t.co/4sjfgiyYXv

Rashford started for the Red Devils in the 1-1 draw against Chelsea on Thursday, but was substituted in the 79th minute after a rather mooted performance. The Englishman has only managed four goals from 25 league appearances so far this campaign.

Rashford has been linked with a move away from Manchester United

Rashford in action for Manchester United against Chelsea

The forward's dip in performances has recently seen him linked with a move away from the club, with Arsenal and Barcelona both reportedly interested in signing him in the summer.

The Gunners will be in the market for a striker in the summer and could provide Rashford with the change of scenery he needs to get his career back on track. Barcelona, on the other hand, are currently rebuilding under Xavi and the Englishman has been shortlisted as an alternative option if the club fails to sign a striker in the summer.

Rashford's contract at Manchester United runs until 2023 and the forward is reportedly keen on discussing his future with new manager Erik ten Hag before making a decision.

Breezy @BreezyUTD Marcus Rashford: complains to the media and pretends to consider his future cos he’s not playing.



Also Marcus Rashford: drops 1/10 performances whenever he does play. Marcus Rashford: complains to the media and pretends to consider his future cos he’s not playing. Also Marcus Rashford: drops 1/10 performances whenever he does play.

Edited by Adit Jaganathan