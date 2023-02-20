"Played his way into the team" - Erik ten Hag urged to start 'sharp' Manchester United star in EFL Cup final after win against Leicester

Tottenham Hotspur legend Robbie Keane has advised Erik ten Hag to start Jadon Sancho in Manchester United's Carabao Cup final against Newcastle United next Sunday (February 26). The English winger stepped off the bench and scored in the Red Devils' 3-0 win over Leicester City on Sunday (February 19).

However, the Old Trafford outfit's concentration will be on cup competitions in the upcoming week. They face Barcelona at home in the second leg of their Europa League Playoff on Thursday (February 23).

The Reds then make the trip to Wembley to face Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final, looking to win their first trophy since 2017. Ten Hag is tasked with picking a starting lineup he believes can come out triumphant over Eddie Howe's high-flying Magpies.

Keane has urged Ten Hag to start Sancho at Wembley amid his performance in the side's win over Leicester. He told Sky Sports:

"It was very good from the manager bringing Jadon Sancho on. I thought he played great. I think it was Sancho that changed the game actually. His introduction certainly helped Man United."

The former Spurs striker added:

"He brought a different dynamic to the game. He looks back to himself and he looks sharp. He played his way into the team for next week’s final with that performance."

Manchester United struggled in the first half of their win despite holding a 1-0 lead at half-time. Sancho was introduced after the break and Ten Hag's side reaped the rewards. The winger grabbed his team's third goal in excellent fashion. He linked up with Bruno Fernandes with a neat one-two before firing past Foxes' goalkeeper Danny Ward in the 61st minute.

Sancho was left out of the United team for three months as he underwent individual training in the Netherlands. He has come back refreshed, scoring twice in four matches across competitions.

Manchester United boss Ten Hag insists his players aren't thinking about the title

Erik ten Hag hushes talk of a title challenge.

The whispers regarding Manchester United potentially being title contenders are getting louder. As is the noise from the fans at Old Trafford as the Red Devils continue to impress under Ten Hag. Their victory over Leicester has put them to within five points of leaders Arsenal, and three behind second-placed Manchester City.

Ten Hag isn't listening to the noise though. He stresses that his troops are not pondering their title credentials. He told Sky Sports that his side are concentrating on their next game against Barcelona:

"We don't think about the title race. We think about the next game, Thursday is going to be a big game for us. We have to fight, our fans [have] to make Old Trafford a fortress and the game plan has to be right."

Manchester United's next league game is at Anfield against Liverpool on March 5. If they beat Jurgen Klopp's men away, title talk may just intensify further.

