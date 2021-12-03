"Players like Carragher had 775 games, today Cristiano Ronaldo scored 801 goals" - Evra calls out Carragher and asks Ronaldo critics to 'stay in their lane' 

Patrice Evra has lashed out at Jamie Carragher for criticizing Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo. The French defender has urged him to 'stay in lane' after Ronaldo scored his 800th, 801st goal against Arsenal on Thursday.

Carragher was involved in a heated discussion with Manchester United legend Roy Keane a week back over the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo. The former suggested how Ronaldo is past his prime and not the tailsman he used to be.

However, after netting two goals against Arsenal, Evra called out Carragher for his unwarranted hatred towards Ronaldo. On the flip side, Alan Shearer and Thierry Henry expressed their admiration for the Portuguese prodigy.

Here's what Evra said:

"There's lot of talk about this player and I really don't understand it. Some player like Jamie Carragher he had 775 games, today Cristiano scored 801 goals. And those kind of people talk about Cristiano. Sometimes I just think people have to stay in their lane and I don't understand that hate. Sometimes people wake up and want to talk about Cristiano Ronaldo."

Alan Shearer further added:

"You have to put that into perspective, by the way. 801 goals. 801! Bonkers. We (Henry and I) might have reached that landmark if we had our training goals!"

Shearer was interrupted by Thierry Henry who lauded Cristiano Ronaldo for his performance against Arsenal. Henry reiterated how he would've needed a couple of lives to even come close to breaking Ronaldo's record of 801 goals.

Alan Shearer continued:

"Can you remember when one in two was a good stat? You've just got to sit back and go wow and applaud the guy because of his determination. Over the years it's very difficult getting to the top but staying there is harder. Your drive, he's wealthy, the injuries you get, the knocks you have to take, get up in the morning and go again. The world is looking at you to perform, week in week out, for years on end. To perform to the level he's at, to score the goals he does is incredible."

Cristiano Ronaldo's spot-kick helped Manchester United defeat Arsenal in the Premier League

Arsenal took the lead in the crucial fixture in the 13th minute through Emile Smith Rowe.

But Bruno Fernandes' composed finish canceled it out just before half-time. Although Arsenal looked a little more creative than Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo had other plans.

He scored his 800th career goal in the 52nd minute before it was nullified by Martin Odegaard, who equalized two minutes later.

Unsurprisingly, Cristiano Ronaldo had the final laugh and gave United the lead through a scrumptious spot-kick.

Cristiano Ronaldo has more or less been responsible for the whatever little the Red Devils have seen so far this season. Naturally, when Carragher suggested Ronaldo wasn't the player he was, it was met with a lot of backlash.

