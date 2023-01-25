"Player who makes the difference"- Rudi Garcia asks his Al Nassr players to work on specific task to get the best out of Cristiano Ronaldo 

Al Nassr manager Rudi Garcia has explained what his side need to work better with Cristiano Ronaldo on the pitch.

The legendary forward joined the Saudi Arabian outfit last month following his exit from Manchester United in November. He made his club debut in a friendly against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and scored a brace in the Parisians' 5-4 win.

The Portuguese ace made his competitive debut for Al Nassr in their 1-0 win over Ettifaq on Sunday, January 22.

It generally takes players time to settle in at different clubs. However, Al Nassr manager Garcia has already identified what they need to work on with the former Real Madrid man. He said (via CristianoExtra_):

"Obviously Ronaldo asks for the ball a lot. We have to give him the ball because he is a player who makes the difference. We need to work on that."

Garcia had earlier urged his team to play normally and work towards utilizing Talisca and Ronaldo equally.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner could be back in action on Thursday, January 26, when Al Nassr take on Al Ittihad in the Saudi Super Cup semi-finals.

Thierry Henry impressed with Cristiano Ronaldo during friendly against PSG

The Portugal international scored a brace in a friendly against PSG on January 19. However, he was subbed off in the 61st minute with the scoreline reading 4-3 in favor of the Parisians.

He wasn't too pleased with the decision. Arsenal legend Thierry Henry believes this is what makes the former Manchester United man one of the greatest players, as he said:

"There is something I wanted to talk about when he replaced Ronaldo, he was not happy and wanted to continue on the field & not switch & this shows the value of this great player and his being one of the best players because he always wants to do the best on the field."

The 37-year-old played in four different leagues before moving to Saudi Arabia, dominating in all of them. He will hope to continue his goalscoring prowess for his new club as well.

Al Nassr are currently at the top of the Saudi Pro League table, one point above Al Hilal with a game in hand.

