"This shows the value of this great player" - Henry explains why Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest players of all time

Legendary France forward Thierry Henry has given his reasoning as to why Cristiano Ronaldo is regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time. This comes after Ronaldo played in a friendly game against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Lionel Messi on Thursday (January 19), which ended 5-4 in the French outfit's favor.

Henry pinpointed the moment Ronaldo was substituted on the hour mark by the Riyadh All-Star XI manager. The former Arsenal forward noted that the forward was not happy being taken off as he always wants to give his all on the pitch.

Speaking on an Arabic broadcast, Thierry Henry said the following (via CristianoXtra on Twitter):

"There is something I wanted to talk about when he replaced Ronaldo, he was not happy and wanted to continue on the field & not switch & this shows the value of this great player and his being one of the best players because he always wants to do the best on the field."

Cristiano Ronaldo played his first game in Saudi Arabia and captained the Riyadh All-Star XI against PSG. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was named the Man of the Match after scoring a brace in the first half. This included a penalty after 34 minutes and a powerful shot from close range right before half-time.

Riyadh All-Star XI and PSG were involved in a highly-entertaining game at the King Fahd International Stadium. The French giants secured a narrow win despite left-back Juan Bernat receiving a red card in the first-half.

Lionel Messi, Marquinhos, Kylian Mbappe, Sergio Ramos, and Hugo Ekitike were the goalscorers for PSG on the night. Meanwhile, Jang Hyun-soo and Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammate Talisca were the goalscorers for the Riyadh All-Star XI.

Cristiano Ronaldo is finally in line to make his much-awaited Al-Nassr debut

Despite joining them nearly a month ago, Cristiano Ronaldo is yet to play a game for his new side Al-Nassr. The Portuguese forward joined the Saudi Arabian giants on a free transfer after his contract with Manchester United was terminated.

Cristiano Ronaldo @Cristiano 🏼 So happy to be back on the pitch, and on the score sheet!! And nice to see some old friends! So happy to be back on the pitch, and on the score sheet!! And nice to see some old friends!👍🏼 https://t.co/qZqKGHsrVD

Ronaldo was serving a two-match suspension he received from the Football Association (FA) after he smashed a young Everton fan's phone last season. The former Real Madrid and Juventus forward has now served his ban and is in line to make his Al-Nassr debut.

Cristiano Ronaldo could start for Al-Nassr when they take on Al-Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League on Sunday (January 22) at Mrsool Park.

