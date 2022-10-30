"Player power can be a real threat to managers" - John Aldridge makes interesting claim involving PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe and Manchester United attacker Cristiano Ronaldo

John Aldridge has used the examples of Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Kylian Mbappe to prove player power can put managers under threat.

A lot has been said about Ronaldo's situation at Manchester United in recent weeks. He grabbed headlines after he stormed off the pitch during the team's Premier League win against Tottenham Hotspur on 19th October.

It then emerged that the forward refused to come on as a substitute that night and left Old Trafford before full-time. His actions then saw him banished from Erik ten Hag's squad and dropped for the team's match against Chelsea.

The Portuguese icon has since returned to the team and notably scored in their UEFA Europa League victory over Sheriff on Thursday (27th October). However, he continues to be a hot topic of discussion among pundits and fans.

Aldridge has now weighed in on the issue by stating that players with as much power as Ronaldo can be a threat to managers. The Liverpool legend believes the 37-year-old's stature makes it hard for Ten Hag to manage him at Manchester United. He wrote in his Sunday World column:

"Player power can be a real threat to managers in the modern game – and we have seen that again with Cristiano Ronaldo in recent weeks."

He added:

"No one doubts that Ronaldo has been one of the two best players in the world for a decade and more, with his brilliance on the field cementing his legacy as one of the game’s all-time greats."

"Yet that status, and the aura it gives him, makes it tricky to manage a player of that stature, because he has an influence over the club that goes beyond the man picking the team."

Aldridge also suggested that PSG made a mistake by giving Mbappe too much authority when handing him a new contract in the summer. He wrote:

"As we have seen with Kylian Mbappe at Paris Saint-Germain, the club’s desire to keep one of the best players in the world last summer saw them hand him a ridiculous contract."

"If the reports are to be believed, he is earning close to €1million-a-week and has a say in picking managers and sporting directors. When players have that much influence at a club, it is close to impossible to assert your authority over them."

How have Manchester United's Ronaldo and PSG's Mbappe fared this term?

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has found playing time hard to come by under Ten Hag this term. He has amassed just 781 minutes of playing time for Manchester United this term, scoring three goals in the process.

Mbappe, on the other hand, continues to be an important player for PSG, who tied him down to a three-year deal in the summer. He has netted 17 goals and provided four assists in 17 appearances across all competitions for the club.

However, Mbappe has often grabbed headlines for the wrong reasons this campaign. A lot has been said about his deteriorating relationship with PSG teammate Neymar. The two fell out during the Parisians' 5-2 win against Montpellier in Ligue 1 in August.

