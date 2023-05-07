“Player you simply cannot hate”, “Averages a trophy win every 3 months” – Fans praise Real Madrid star who makes history with incredible achievement

Eduardo Camavinga became the youngest Real Madrid player to win all six trophies for Los Blancos. Fans on Twitter hailed the player for the incredible achievement.
Since joining the club last summer, Camavinga has won La Liga, the UEFA Champions League, Copa del Rey, Supercopa de Espana, FIFA Club World Cup, and the UEFA Super Cup.
He has 'completed' club football at a tender age of 20. The Frenchman has been an important player for Los Blancos since his arrival and has been crucial to the team'ss success.
His contributions this season have been noteworthy yet again. Camavinga has made 52 appearances across competitions. His versatility and the ability to play in different positions has also helped the team massively.
Fans showered their praise on Camavinga for winning all six trophies with Los Blancos. One wrote on Twitter:
"A player you simply cannot hate, Eduardo Camavinga. Completing club football at just 20 years old is insane."
Another fan claimed:
"Since joining Real Madrid, Camavinga averages a trophy win every 3 months. World class."
Los Blancos, meanwhile, won their 20th Copa del Rey. The win against Osasuna marked their first triumph since the 2013-14 season. They have won 101 trophies in their illustrious history.
Camavinga has already won six trophies in two seasons as a Real Madrid player. Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Los Blancos' win against Osasuna:
Real Madrid youngster Eduardo Camavinga's game against Osasuna by the numbers
Eduardo Camavinga played the full 90 minutes as Real Madrid defeated Osasuna in the Copa del Rey final, courtesy of a Rodrygo Goes brace. The Frenchman started the game as a left-back.
He won five ground duels, two aerial duels, and completed 50 passes. Camavinga also played one key pass during the Copa del Rey final. Overall, it was yet another solid display for a young player who seems to have a bright future ahead.
Camavinga's form should serve as a massive confidence booster for Carlo Ancelotti. Los Blancos will next play Manchester City in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals. The electrifying clash will take place on May 9 at the Santiago Bernabeu.