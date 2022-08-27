"Player that they have spoken about internally" - Journalist says Chelsea are keeping tabs on 86-goal Premier League forward 

According to journalist Simon Phillips, Chelsea are interested in signing Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha this summer. He stated that manager Thomas Tuchel likes the Englishman and they could look to sign him with just one year left on his current contract with Palace.

90min had earlier reported that the west London side are interested in the winger after missing out on Raphinha, who joined Barcelona from Leeds United.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace are interested in Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, who spent last season on loan with the Eagles.

Zaha, 29, has scored 86 goals and provided 73 assists in 433 appearances for Palace across all competitions. He has started the new season brilliantly, scoring three goals in three matches so far.

Speaking of the Blues' interest in the Ivory Coast international, Phillips told GiveMeSport:

“Zaha is definitely on the list and he’s a player that they have spoken about internally. Tuchel likes him and he will be more attainable in the sense of a fee because he’s only got one year left on his contract. So I think that Zaha could still come into play, but as the days go on it becomes less and less likely.”

Tuchel's side have already signed Raheem Sterling this season so it will be interesting to see if they go for Zaha. They have lost Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner this summer, who have returned to Inter Milan (on loan) and RB Leipzig respectively.

Chelsea set to complete Wesley Fofana signing

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Blues are set to sign centre-back Wesley Fofana from Leicester City.

The French defender wanted to move to Stamford Bridge this summer and is set to sign a six-year deal with the club. Reporting this, Romano tweeted:

"Chelsea are preparing documents to complete Wesley Fofana deal during the weekend. Wesley will sign until June 2028, waiting for paperwork and final details. He only wanted Chelsea move - and the deal is finally set to be completed."

Fofana, 21, has impressed in his brief spell with Leicester City since joining them from Saint-Etienne in 2020. He played 52 matches for the Foxes across all competitions but could only play 12 matches last season due to a fibula fracture.

He will join Kalidou Koulibaly as the new entrant in the Chelsea backline this summer.

Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen left the club after the expiration of their contracts. They joined Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively.

