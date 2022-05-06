"Players won't be bored to sleep and might play the game then" – Wolves fans react hilariously to major update ahead of Chelsea clash

Wolves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) fans online have made hilarious comments after it was announced that manager Bruno Lage will miss their game against Chelsea. The Portuguese tactician has tested positive for COVID-19 and will, therefore, not travel with the first-team squad to Stamford Bridge on Saturday, 7 May.

Wishing our head coach a swift return! Bruno Lage will miss this weekend's trip to Chelsea after testing positive for Covid-19.Wishing our head coach a swift return! https://t.co/e72od8pjR0

Bruno Lage's absence has seen a section of Wolves fans on Twitter claim that it will benefit their side against Chelsea. Some of them even believe that they have a brilliant opportunity to return to winning ways in the Premier League.

Here are some tweets in that regard:

Howler @howlerwwfc @Wolves Players won’t be bored to sleep and might play the game then @Wolves Players won’t be bored to sleep and might play the game then

Y7 @Y7_OUTPUT @Wolves does that mean he won’t be in charge of making bizarre substitutions then? or can he still do that by proxy @Wolves does that mean he won’t be in charge of making bizarre substitutions then? or can he still do that by proxy

Wishing our head coach a swift return! Bruno Lage will miss this weekend's trip to Chelsea after testing positive for Covid-19.Wishing our head coach a swift return! https://t.co/e72od8pjR0 The right subs, at the right time incoming tomorrow The right subs, at the right time incoming tomorrow 💛🖤💪 #wwfc twitter.com/Wolves/status/…

Wolverhampton Wanderers have not been in the best of form in the Premier League. The West Midlands outfit are currently on a three-game losing run in the English top flight. Wolves have suffered defeats against Newcastle United, Burnley and Brighton & Hove Albion in their last three games.

Bruno Lage's side did have an outside chance of making a late surge towards securing a place in the Europa League or the UEFA Conference League next season. However, these three defeats have made that even more difficult.

As things stand, the Wolves are eighth in the standings, having picked up 49 points from 34 matches. They are currently three points behind seventh-placed West Ham United and do have a game in hand. West Ham, however, have a much better goal difference compared to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Their opponents Chelsea, on the other hand, are currently third in the standings, having picked up 66 points from 34 matches. Thomas Tuchel's side are currently just three points ahead of fourth-placed Arsenal.

Chelsea and Wolves played out a 0-0 draw earlier this season

Chelsea and Wolverhampton Wanderers played out a drab 0-0 draw at the Molineux Stadium back in December. There was hardly any attacking intent shown by either side, as they both registered just one shot on target in the entire 90 minutes of action.

It is worth mentioning that Chelsea did have more possession than Bruno Lage's side. The Blues had 63% of the ball and had eight attempts on goal but were still unable to find the back of the net.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL Chelsea slipped further behind in the title race after a 0-0 draw with Wolves Chelsea slipped further behind in the title race after a 0-0 draw with Wolves 😬

Thomas Tuchel's side will want to secure a positive result against Wolves at Stamford Bridge. The Blues come into the game on the back of a shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of Everton last weekend.

They will want to end the season on a high and confirm qualification for next season's Champions League as soon as possible.

