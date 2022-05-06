×
Create
Notifications

"Players won't be bored to sleep and might play the game then" – Wolves fans react hilariously to major update ahead of Chelsea clash

Wolverhampton fans have made some hilarious comments to some breaking news.
Wolverhampton fans have made some hilarious comments to some breaking news.
Vatsal Vora
Vatsal Vora
ANALYST
visit
Modified May 06, 2022 07:00 PM IST
News

Wolves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) fans online have made hilarious comments after it was announced that manager Bruno Lage will miss their game against Chelsea. The Portuguese tactician has tested positive for COVID-19 and will, therefore, not travel with the first-team squad to Stamford Bridge on Saturday, 7 May.

Bruno Lage will miss this weekend's trip to Chelsea after testing positive for Covid-19.Wishing our head coach a swift return! https://t.co/e72od8pjR0

Bruno Lage's absence has seen a section of Wolves fans on Twitter claim that it will benefit their side against Chelsea. Some of them even believe that they have a brilliant opportunity to return to winning ways in the Premier League.

Here are some tweets in that regard:

@Wolves Players won’t be bored to sleep and might play the game then
@Wolves does that mean he won’t be in charge of making bizarre substitutions then? or can he still do that by proxy
@Wolves I thought he left and got happy
@Wolves @CFCPys 1-0 to wolves
@Wolves Sounds like he's been sacked to me
The right subs, at the right time incoming tomorrow 💛🖤💪 #wwfc twitter.com/Wolves/status/…

Wolverhampton Wanderers have not been in the best of form in the Premier League. The West Midlands outfit are currently on a three-game losing run in the English top flight. Wolves have suffered defeats against Newcastle United, Burnley and Brighton & Hove Albion in their last three games.

Bruno Lage's side did have an outside chance of making a late surge towards securing a place in the Europa League or the UEFA Conference League next season. However, these three defeats have made that even more difficult.

As things stand, the Wolves are eighth in the standings, having picked up 49 points from 34 matches. They are currently three points behind seventh-placed West Ham United and do have a game in hand. West Ham, however, have a much better goal difference compared to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Their opponents Chelsea, on the other hand, are currently third in the standings, having picked up 66 points from 34 matches. Thomas Tuchel's side are currently just three points ahead of fourth-placed Arsenal.

Chelsea and Wolves played out a 0-0 draw earlier this season

Chelsea and Wolverhampton Wanderers played out a drab 0-0 draw at the Molineux Stadium back in December. There was hardly any attacking intent shown by either side, as they both registered just one shot on target in the entire 90 minutes of action.

It is worth mentioning that Chelsea did have more possession than Bruno Lage's side. The Blues had 63% of the ball and had eight attempts on goal but were still unable to find the back of the net.

Chelsea slipped further behind in the title race after a 0-0 draw with Wolves 😬

Thomas Tuchel's side will want to secure a positive result against Wolves at Stamford Bridge. The Blues come into the game on the back of a shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of Everton last weekend.

Also Read Article Continues below

They will want to end the season on a high and confirm qualification for next season's Champions League as soon as possible.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी