“Players of his calibre need to play to be at their best” – Mauricio Pochettino makes honest admission about PSG star with ‘indisputable’ talent

Neymar's output in Mauricio Pochettino's first year as PSG manager has left a lot to be desired. The Brazilian has been well below his usual level of performance this season amid fitness issues and inconsistent form. Pochettino can't help but admit that the attacker hasn't been at the top of his game.

So far this season, Neymar has made 25 appearances for PSG across competitions, recording a paltry 11 goals and seven assists. Pochettino confirmed that the Brazilian didn't arrive in good shape after the Copa America last year, leading to his indifferent returns.

“Neymar‘s talent is indisputable," the PSG coach said at his news conference. "He is a player who signed for several years, and he is one of the best in the world. It is true that he has had ups and downs this season, just like the team. He had circumstances, arriving after the Copa America. He could not have continuity,”

Pochettino went on to add that the Brazilian needs to be at his best. The tactician also revealed that he had a chat with summer signing Lionel Messi. They discussed how the season went, including their UEFA Champions League capitulation to Real Madrid. The Parisians manager said:

“Players of his (Neymar's) calibre need to play to be at their best. Often the margin between success and failure is narrow."

"I was talking this morning with Messi, and we were discussing the season. We did not only succeed against Real Madrid when we were starting to have benchmarks and strength. It could have been different,” the tactician added.

What does the future hold for PSG attacker Neymar?

Will the Brazilian bounce back next season?

Neymar failed to secure a return to Barcelona last year, with the Blaugrana opting against taking him back to the Camp Nou. He ended up signing a new deal with PSG, keeping him at the club till the 2024-25 campaign.

Considering his age, injury woes and inconsistent performances of late, it is quite unlikely any big club will submit a mega offer to sign the Brazilian. His gargauntuan wages could also prove to be a stumbling block.

