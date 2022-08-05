"Players have desire and I am not a person to stop it" - Pep Guardiola opens door for Barcelona to sign Manchester City's Bernardo Silva 

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has revealed that he will not stand in the way of Bernardo Silva if the Barcelona target opts to leave the club.

The Spaniard stated that he would love to see the Portuguese midfielder stay at the Etihad Stadium. However, Guardiola is unsure as to 'what will happen' due to the unpredictable nature of football and the transfer market.

Manchester City have grabbed headlines this summer more so for the players they have sold rather than the ones they have acquired. The club have sold Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling, and Oleksandr Zinchenko and could part ways with another prized asset.

Bernardo Silva has been one of the club's standout players since joining Manchester City from Monaco in 2017. He enjoyed an incredible 2021-22 campaign, scoring 13 goals and providing seven assists in 50 appearances in all competitions.

Barcelona are believed to be long-term admirers of the 27-year-old and have reportedly agreed personal terms with the midfielder as per the Daily Mail. Guardiola has opened to door for Silva's departure as he has claimed that he will not 'stop a person desire in life'.

Guardiola said as per Manchester Evening News:

"I would love for Bernardo to continue here, a very special player in the locker room. But I don't know what will happen. What happens will happen, if he stays is perfect, if he has to leave it's because football is like this."

"Players have desire and I'm not a person to stop a person desire in life. A football career is so short. I'm a small part of the club, I have to speak to the club, they decide and I say okay."

Mirror Football @MirrorFootball Barcelona have been given the green light to sign Manchester City star Bernardo Silva this summer by the player’s agent Jorge Mendes mirror.co.uk/sport/football… Barcelona have been given the green light to sign Manchester City star Bernardo Silva this summer by the player’s agent Jorge Mendes mirror.co.uk/sport/football…

As per the Daily Mail, Barcelona's pursuit of Bernardo Silva could depend on the future of Frenkie de Jong. The Dutchman has been heavily courted by Manchester United over the last couple of months. However, De Jong is seemingly keen to stay at Camp Nou and reluctant to make the move to Old Trafford.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City view Lyon midfielder Lucas Paqueta as a potential replacement for Bernardo Silva, as per Fabrizio Romano. Paqueta was one of the standout midfielders in Ligue 1 last season. He is expected to make the move to one of Europe's top clubs this summer.

Gabriel @Doozy_45 In case Bernardo Silva leaves Man City this summer, Olympique Lyonnais midfielder Lucas Paquetá is one of the options being monitored by Manchester City

#MCFC #Bernardo #PremiereLeague In case Bernardo Silva leaves Man City this summer, Olympique Lyonnais midfielder Lucas Paquetá is one of the options being monitored by Manchester City 🚨 In case Bernardo Silva leaves Man City this summer, Olympique Lyonnais midfielder Lucas Paquetá is one of the options being monitored by Manchester City .[@FabrizioRomano] 🌕#MCFC #Bernardo #PremiereLeague

The 24-year-old scored 11 goals and provided seven assists in 44 appearances in all competitions for Lyon. He has also scored seven goals in 33 international games for Brazil and helped his country win the 2019 Copa America.

Lyon are reportedly seeking a fee in the region of £55 million for Paqueta, which should not be an issue for City if they sell Bernardo Silva to Barcelona. The Premier League champions have set a £67 million price tag for the Portugal international.

