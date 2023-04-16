"Players keep dropping like flies", "A massive blow" - Arsenal fans worried as star player misses out against West Ham after picking up injury

Arsenal have announced their starting XI for Sunday's Premier League clash with West Ham United and their fans are worried about Oleksandr Zinchenko's absence.

The Gunners are looking to return to winning ways after last weekend's 2-2 draw with Liverpool but will have their task cut out at the London Stadium without their Ukrainian star.

Zinchenko has been rested today as a precaution due to a tight groin, the club said in a statement. Kieran Tierney has come in for him at the left-back spot.

The 26-year-old's absence is obviously a massive blow for Arsenal given the impact he's had on the squad since joining from Manchester City last summer.

Arsenal @Arsenal Here’s how we line up to face West Ham…



Tierney starts at the back

🤙 Gabriel Jesus leads the line

Nketiah returns to the squad

Zinchenko has been a fixture in Arsenal's starting XIs, having started in 22 of his 23 appearances for the side in the Premier League this season. He missed seven games early on in their campaign with injuries.

Fans were not happy to see him miss the London derby and made no secret of their disappointment, taking to Twitter to share their thoughts.

One user wrote that he was "nervous" about Arsenal's result, while another claimed that it was a "massive blow" for the Gunners. One more fan opined that not having Zinchenko was a "huge miss".

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

- @noirwise no zinchenko today, i'm nervous no zinchenko today, i'm nervous

Mo @MoArsenal86 No Zinchenko today is a massive blow. West Ham always play us hard in East London, he would have slowed down the game for us in certain key moments and our build up will suffer with Holding and Tierney. Partey, KT and Xhaka have to be immense today. No Zinchenko today is a massive blow. West Ham always play us hard in East London, he would have slowed down the game for us in certain key moments and our build up will suffer with Holding and Tierney. Partey, KT and Xhaka have to be immense today.

Matt Pryor @MPRYOR93 No Zinchenko is a huge miss on the ball, need some leaders to step up in his absence. No Zinchenko is a huge miss on the ball, need some leaders to step up in his absence.

Baba Walcott @benPERSIE3 @JordanC1107 What sort of issue is this ..... players keeps dropping like flies in critical moments @JordanC1107 What sort of issue is this ..... players keeps dropping like flies in critical moments

High_chief👨🏽‍✈️ @UMykeal Zinchenko is injured?.. FML Zinchenko is injured?.. FML😔

Arsenal out to nick another derby at West Ham

Arsenal have been the best London team this season, having won all five of their London derbies on the road so far, scoring 11 goals while conceding none.

The Gunners will look to make it six at the London Stadium as they continue their push for a first Premier League title in 19 years.

Mikel Arteta's side have maintained a good record against the Hammers in recent years, winning 11 of their last 14 clashes, while losing just once during this period.

West Ham have endured a difficult top-flight campaign, winning just eight of their 29 games so far, and sitting only three points clear of the relegation zone.

As much as David Moyes' team will be looking to shake the applecart here with a win, Arsenal seem too good for them on paper.

