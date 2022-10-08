"Players like to blame people" - Patrice Evra says Manchester United players might have already lost trust in Ten hag and predicts Everton to win this weekend 

Manchester United legend Patrice Evra believes players at Old Trafford may have already lost trust in manager Erik ten Hag.

In his predictions for this weekend's Premier League action with Metro, Evra sees Everton beating United due to trust problems between Ten Hag and his squad.

Manchester United are coming off the back of a demoralizing 6-3 defeat to neighbors Manchester City in the league on October 2.

They did beat Omonia Nicosia in the Europa League on October 6.

Ten Hag claimed that his players 'lacked belief' against City in a huge setback for his side, who had gone on a fourth-match winning streak in the league.

Evra alludes to this in his prediction of an Everton win:

"This is a tough one. The question is, have United recovered from the derby? It’s always difficult to play against the Toffees, this is always a difficult game. That’s not the place I want United to go to right now. Unfortunately, I think Everton will win."

Evra feels that Ten Hag may have lost the confidence from his players following the defeat to City and that they will look to blame the Dutch tactician for their failures:

"United upset me so much against City and they brought back some bad memories. Is the team strong enough to recover that fast? I don’t know. I think the players and manager will have lost a bit of trust following the derby, some players get sensitive when a manager calls them out after a game, players like to blame people."

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag says his side 'lacked belief' during their 6-3 defeat to Man City Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag says his side 'lacked belief' during their 6-3 defeat to Man City 🔴⤵️ https://t.co/hzflToeBIv

Evra went on to predict a 1-0 win for the Toffees which would place pressure on Ten Hag's shoulders.

The Red Devils currently sit sixth in the league, winning four and losing three of their fixtures.

Cristiano Ronaldo undermining Ten Hag at Manchester United

Ten Hag and Ronaldo clashing

Problems seem to be lying ahead between Ten Hag and Manchester United's star man Ronaldo, with reports claiming the Portuguese is at loggerheads with his manager.

The forward is said to be bemused by Ten Hag's training sessions and tactical set-up,.

This backs Evra's suggestion of a lack of trust between United players and their coach.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL



Micah: 🗣️"But does his style of play suit the way they want to play?"



Keane: 🗣️"𝐎𝐇𝐇𝐇𝐇 𝐇𝐄𝐑𝐄 𝐖𝐄 𝐆𝐎!"



These two are pure entertainment together 🍿 Keane: 🗣️'Ronaldo did not come back to sit on the bench'Micah: 🗣️"But does his style of play suit the way they want to play?"Keane: 🗣️"𝐎𝐇𝐇𝐇𝐇 𝐇𝐄𝐑𝐄 𝐖𝐄 𝐆𝐎!"These two are pure entertainment together Keane: 🗣️'Ronaldo did not come back to sit on the bench'Micah: 🗣️"But does his style of play suit the way they want to play?" 👀Keane: 🗣️"𝐎𝐇𝐇𝐇𝐇 𝐇𝐄𝐑𝐄 𝐖𝐄 𝐆𝐎!" These two are pure entertainment together 😄🍿 https://t.co/8Y6eeo1MuZ

The Red Devils cannot afford to allow the issues behind-the-scenes that ensued last season to take hold in this campaign.

Ten Hag's arrival was viewed as a new era for Manchester United and he has set about turning things around at Old Trafford with a huge rebuild required.

Speculation continues to grow over Ronaldo's future anyway, so should the apparent issues between himself and Ten Hag continue, it may see the striker finally afforded a departure.

The Portuguese is reportedly eyeing an exit in January but Ten Hag is reluctant to allow him to leave due to a lack of attacking options.

