"Players will be extra motivated to get a result for him" - Williams Gallas makes interesting claim ahead of Chelsea vs Liverpool in Carabao Cup final

Former Chelsea defender William Gallas has backed Liverpool to beat the Blues in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday, February 25. He naturally wants his former side to win the trophy but believes Jurgen Klopp's side have the edge.

Speaking to Gambling Zone, Gallas stated that Liverpool players would have the extra motivation to win a trophy as this was Jurgen Klopp's last season. Moreover, he believes that a lot of the players will also be aware that the Reds can go level with Manchester United in overall trophy count at 68. He said:

"I don't think Chelsea will win, but as a former Chelsea player my heart is for a victory for Chelsea. We know that Klopp is on the way out of Liverpool and the players will be extra motivated to get a result for him. Like I mentioned before, players must approach these games thinking that they could be their last.

"If Liverpool win this trophy, then they will draw level with Manchester United on overall trophies with sixty-eight each. Maybe the players know about this – I'm sure Klopp does (laughs)! I think Liverpool will be ready to win on Sunday."

The two sides are set to meet for the third time this season, with the first one ending in a draw at Stamford Bridge and the second seeing the Reds win 4-1 at Anfield.

William Gallas wants Chelsea to keep things simple against Liverpool

William Gallas has advised Chelsea to keep things simple against Liverpool and play just like they did in the recent 1-1 draw with Manchester City. He believes that they can bring the game to the Reds, who will be without Diogo Jota, Trent Alexander-Arnold among other players.

He told Gambling Zone:

"I think that Poch's preparation for the Carabao Cup on Sunday will be very simple, especially after the performance against Manchester City. The players will be analysing that game at the beginning the week and they will be looking to keep that same standard when they play Liverpool in the final. "

He added:

"OK, a final is completely different to a game in the Premier League. It is a one-off occasion with a unique atmosphere. They will be playing against the team that are currently on the top of the Premier League, but they have their own challenges too. Liverpool have quite a few players that are injured, but they still have Salah available and probably Darwin Nunez. They've lost Jota. They've lost Alexander-Arnold, but they still have quality."

The Reds come into the game after back-to-back 4-1 wins in the Premier League. The Blues are coming on the back of a draw against Manchester City.